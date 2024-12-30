Easton Armstrong Has Three Point Game, But Gladiators Fall 6-3 to the Admirals

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (14-13-3-1) lost to the Norfolk Admirals (18-8-3-0) by a final score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Dysen Skinner started in goal for the Gladiators, making his first start as a professional. On the other end of the ice, for Norfolk, was Domenic DiVincentiis.

Jaden Shields (1) scored the game's first goal, as at 7:38 of the first period, he took a pass from Denis Smirnov, and broke loose past the Gladiator defense, potting the biscuit over Skinner's right shoulder.

In the second period, the Admirals scored three times in a 1:49 span, with Brandon Osmundson (9), Denis Smirnov (9), and German Yavash (2) ambushing Atlanta's backend and extending the advantage to 4-0 for the visitors.

In the third, while on the power play, the Glads scored, as Easton Armstrong redirected a Jeremy Hanzel point shot, ending the shutout bid for Domenic DiVincentiis.

Just under five minutes later, Denis Smirnov backhanded a shot low past Dysen Skinner, for his second goal of the game and tenth of the season.

With under two minutes remaining in regulation time, while on the power play, Jeremy Hanzel (2nd) blasted a bomb right by DiVincentiis, assisted by Jackson Pierson and Easton Armstrong.

49 seconds later, Filip Fornåå Svensson (6th) wristed a shot right by the glove hand of Dysen Skinner, accounting for Norfolk's sixth goal of the game.

At 19:26, Carson Denomie (5th) scored the third goal of the game for the home side, potting home a rebound, assisted by Easton Armstrong and Andrew Jarvis.

Domenic DiVincentiis, in the victory for Norfolk, made 34 saves on 37 shots, while Dysen Skinner denied 33 of 39 in the loss for the Gladiators.

Atlanta will return to action on Friday night, when the club takes on the South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.