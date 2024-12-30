Gaudet Seals Sweep of Orlando in OT

ESTERO, Fla. - Ben Brar scored a pair of third-period goals to pull the Florida Everblades out of a two-goal deficit in the final frame, but it was Marc-Andre Gaudet's game-winner in overtime that sealed the Blades' 4-3 comeback victory over the Orlando Solar Bears Monday night at Hertz Arena. Gaudet's goal closed out a three-game series sweep for the Everblades and sent a third-straight sellout crowd of 7,195 Southwest Florida hockey fans home happy.

Orlando set the tone early, jumping out to a 2-0 lead after one period of play. The Solar Bears' Jarrett Lee opened the scoring with a power-play tally at the 8:13 mark, moments after the Everblades survived a stretch of 5-on-3 hockey, as the visitors struck on the power-play for the third time in their first four goals of the three-game series. Andrew Coxhead extended Orlando's lead with an even-strength goal with 23.9 seconds left to play. Despite trailing 2-0, the Everblades outshot the Solar Bears 11-9 over the first 20 minutes.

After the first intermission, the Everblades wasted little time cutting into Orlando's lead, as defenseman Jordan Sambrook got the good guys on the board with his first goal of the season just 2:58 into the middle frame. Sambrook connected on a blast from the slot, with Colin Theisen and Jesse Lansdell picking up the helpers. Unfortunately, Brayden Low restored the Solar Bears' two-goal lead at the 14:29 mark, as Orlando held a 3-1 lead after two periods. Florida outshot Orlando for the second-straight period, 12-7.

Just over two minutes into the third period, Brar answered for the Everblades, connecting for the second-straight night with a tip-in for his third goal of the season that pulled Florida within one, 3-2. Kade Landry and Craig Needham picked up the assists. The Blades applied pressure throughout the final period and it finally paid off as Brar connected for the second time in period with 2:32 left in regulation to tie the game at 3-3 and send the contest to overtime. On the equalizer, Needham registered his second assist of the contest, while Isaac Nurse also picked an apple. Florida outshot Orlando 14-8 in the third to hold a 37-24 edge after 60 minutes.

In a wide-open overtime, both teams had ample opportunities, but neither side could connect untll Carson Gicewicz fed Gaudet for the game-winner at 4:40 of the seven-minute extra period. Colton Hargrove also picked up an assist.

Making his first start of the season, Everblades goaltender David Tendeck (1-0-0-0) stopped 21 shots and earned the victory, while Orlando's Alexis Gravel (7-5-4-0) registered 36 saves and suffered the loss.

The Everblades will be back in action for the first time in 2025, when the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Hertz Arena on Friday, January 3 for Circus Night. Come witness the Greatest Show on Earth and pick up two tickets, two programs and a bag of popcorn for the special price of $39! Fans will also receive a Slap Koozie courtesy of Conditioned Air. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Marc-Andre Gaudet's overtime game-winner was his third goal in December and gave him points in six of his eight games this season. In those eight games, Gaudet has collected eight points on three goals and five helpers.

Ben Brar, who had a goal and an assist in Saturday night's 4-2 victory over Orlando, continued his hot streak with a pair of goals, giving him three goals in the last two games. Craig Needham, who also scored on Saturday, had assists on both goals, while Kade Landry picked up a helper on Brar's first goal for his team-high sixth helper in December.

Jordan Sambrook found the net for the first time this season, connecting for the first time after collecting 11 assists through the season's first 28 games. It was the blueliner's ninth goal as an Everblade in 150 regular-season contests plus 43 playoff tilts. Sambrook entered play with four regular-season goals and four postseason goals in a Blades sweater.

With helpers on the Sambrook goal, Colin Theisen picked up an assist to stretch his point streak to three games (1G, 2A), while Jesse Lansdell got in the assist column for the first time since December 13. Lansdell had a goal in the series opener on Friday.

Everblades goaltender David Tendeck made his season debut in Monday night's contest and remained perfect in net with the victory. Tendeck, a fifth-year pro and a 2018 Arizona Coyotes NHL entry draft selection, made three starts for the Blades in 2023-24, posting a perfect 3-0-0 record with a 0.99 GAA and a .972 save percentage.

The last Monday game at Hertz Arena came during the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, when the Everblades dropped a 4-1 decision to the Newfoundland Growlers on May 23, 2023 in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals, a series that the Blades won in six games en route to the organization's third - of four - Kelly Cup Championship.

All three games of the Orlando series drew sold out crowds as Monday night's attendance of 7,195 was the seventh sellout crowd in 14 openings this season for the Everblades at Hertz Arena.

