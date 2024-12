ECHL Transactions - December 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 30, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Ryan Kenny, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add David Fessenden, G activated from reserve

delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica

delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Chase Pauls, D activated from reserve

add Thomas Stewart, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Lockhart, F placed on reserve

delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve

delete Mark Sinclair, G loaned to Belleville

Cincinnati:

add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve 12/29

delete Remy Parker, F placed on reserve 12/29

Florida:

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

add Logan Lambdin, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

delete Kyle Betts, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

delete Lynden McCallum, F traded to Savannah

Kansas City:

add Sebastian Couturier, G added asemergency backup goalie

delete Hunter Leisner, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete David Noel, D suspended by Kansas City

Maine:

add Derek Whitmore, F signed contract

delete Patrick Guay, F traded to Savannah

Savannah:

delete Pito Walton, D traded to Idaho

delete Lynden McCallum, F traded to Maine

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

Toledo:

delete Matt Anderson, D loaned to Utica

Worcester :

delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as emergency backup goalie

