Ghost Pirates Acquire Pat Guay from Maine Mariners

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has acquired forward Pat Guay from the Maine Mariners as part of a three-team trade with the Idaho Steelheads.

The transaction is as follows:

The Ghost Pirates trade defenseman Pito Walton to the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Lynden McCallum

The Ghost Pirates acquire Pat Guay from Maine Mariners in exchange for Lynden McCallum and future considerations (which were acquired in the Michael Bullion/Jordan Kaplan trade with the Worcester Railers on July 30, 2024)

Guay, 22, has recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 25 games with the Mariners this season. In his previous stint with Savannah from 2022-24, Guay appeared in 74 contests, notching 27 goals and 54 assists (81 points). The Magog, QC, native was selected in the fifth round by the Vegas Golden Knights with the 145th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He's also played in 33 AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights, tallying six points.

"I'm super excited to be joining the team again," Guay said. "Savannah has been nothing but awesome for me in the first two years of my pro career, so I am grateful and excited to go back there. The fans make it a very special place to play."

Guay currently holds the Ghost Pirates franchise record for most assists in a single season (36), despite only appearing in 49 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Additionally, his 52-point total from that year is tied with Logan Drevitch for the most points by a Ghost Pirate in a single season.

"[Pat] has been a target for us for many reasons," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "Talking to people around the organization that have been here regarding his performance on the ice and the way he carries himself off of it, he was somebody who we've had our eyes on for a while."

"This move was about adding depth up front," Staal said. "A lot of our depth is currently up in Charlotte, which is a part of this level, so we needed to adjust to try and create more for ourselves up front. [Guay] is going to help us right away."

Walton, 24, has registered one goal and three assists in 14 games this season with Savannah. The rookie defenseman scored his first professional goal on December 21 vs. Orlando. He originally joined the Ghost Pirates in March of 2024, suiting up for four games last year. The Peapack, NJ, native played four seasons at Princeton University and one at Northeastern University before turning pro.

"Pito is going to be a very good player in this league," Staal said. "In order to get a good piece, you have to give up one. I'm happy that Pito will get an opportunity in Idaho; he's a good person and was great in the community when he was here."

