Mariners Acquire Lynden McCallum from Savannah

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on a trade on Monday, acquiring forward Lynden McCallum and a future consideration from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for forward Patrick Guay. McCallum was moved to Savannah from the Idaho Steelheads earlier in the day.

McCallum, 24, is in his fourth professional season, spending the last two in Idaho. In 28 games for the Steelheads this season, he has 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists). McCallum has also made stops in Savannah and Fort Wayne, where he posted the best season of his pro career in 2022-23 with 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 36 games.

McCallum made his professional debut with the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights in 2021-22 after finishing a four-year Western Hockey League career. During his final junior season of 2020-21, he led the WHL in goals, scoring 21 in 22 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings, where he also wore an "A."

Patrick Guay returns to the Ghost Pirates where he played the previous two seasons before signing in Maine as a free agent this past summer. The 22-year-old Quebec native has registered 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 25 games with the Mariners. Savannah will also owe the Mariners a future consideration as part of the deal.

The Mariners are in action for a New Year's Eve matinee at the Cross Insurance Arena tomorrow at 1 PM. The game features a carnival on the concourse and a postgame open skate, presented by CoverME.gov. The Mariners are also home for a "Three Dollar Deweys Threekend" this weekend as the Tahoe Knight Monsters come to town January 3, 4, and 5. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.