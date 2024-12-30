Komets Riding a Five-Game Home Winning Streak

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets swept all three games last weekend to put the club within striking distance of the top spot in the Central Division with a record of 18-8-1-0 for 37 points. The team has won seven of the last eight games, and five straight at home. The Komets will host Bloomington on New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum before a showdown with first-place Toledo on Friday.

Last week's results

Fri. 12/27 at Indy FW 4- INDY 2 W

Sat.12/28 vs Cincinnati FW 4 - CIN 1 W

Sun.12/29 vs Indy FW 3 - INDY 2 SOW

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets returned to Fishers and grabbed a 4-2 win. After falling behind 2-0 early in the second period, the Komets stormed back, starting with an Alex Aleardi redirect of an Anthony Petruzzelli shot at 5:49. Michael Gildon picked up his first professional goal to tie the game at 14:02. In the third, Kyle Mayhew scored the eventual game-winning goal on a power play at 12:19. Jack Gorniak added an empty net goal to seal the win at 19:26. Conner Ungar finished with 18 saves and the victory.

Saturday night, the Komets entertained the Cincinnati Cyclones. After a scoreless first period, Alex Swetlikoff scored the first Komet goal at 5:36 of the second period on a power play. In the third, the Komets offense scored two power-play goals, and a second strike from Swetlikoff helped bury the Cyclones. Cincinnati got on the board at 14:02 of the third to make the final score 4-1. Connor Unger took home the win, making 39 saves.

On Sunday, the Komets hosted the Indy Fuel and gained a 3-2 shootout win. The Fuel got on the board first with a goal from defenseman Ty Farmer at 14:02 of the first, but that score was quickly erased when Cam Supryka lit the lamp less than a minute later to even the score. In the second, rookie Michael Gildon collected a Justin Taylor pass to score at 14:58 to give the Komets the lead after two periods. Indy's Cam Hausinger scored the only goal in the third to send the game to overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, the game was decided via shootout, and the Komets Odeen Tufto ended the game with a strike in the fourth round. Conner Ungar claimed victory after stopping all four shooters in the shootout.

Komet streaks-

Points: Aleardi, 2 games (2a), Swetlikoff, 2 games (2g, 1a)

Assists: Dugan, 2 games (2a)

Home Points: Aleardi, 2 games (2a), Swetlikoff, 2 games (2g, 1a)

Home Assists: Aleardi, 2 games (2a)

Road Points: Aleardi, 3 games (1g, 2a), Brady, 3 games, (3a) Dugan, 2 games (3a)

Road Assists: Dugan, 2 games (3a), Brady, 3 games (3a)

Wins (goaltender): 3, Brochu, 3, Ungar

Komet leaders-

Points: 28 - Dugan (7g, 21a)

Goals: 11 - Aleardi

Assists: 22 - Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 4 - Tufto

Short-Handed Goals: 1 -- Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 4 - Aleardi

Shots: 75 - Aleardi

PIM: 109 - Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +12 - Brady

Home Points: 19 - Dugan

Home Goals: 6 - Tufto

Home Assists: 14 - Dugan

Road Points: 11 - Mayhew, Dugan, Tufto

Road Goals: 6 - Aleardi

Road Assists: 10 - Tufto

Goaltenders

Appearances: 14 - Brochu, Ungar

Wins: 9 - Brochu, Ungar

Saves: 376 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.27 - Brochu

Save percentage: .924 - Brochu

Shutouts: 1, Brochu

Special K's- The Komets scored four power-play goals on 11 opportunities while killing off all nine power-plays they faced.

Next week - The Komets will host Bloomington on New Year's Eve before hosting Toledo on Friday. The team will travel to Toledo on Saturday before entertaining the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday.

Icing the puck - During Friday's win at Indy, the Komets allowed only three shots on goal in the third period. It was the fourth time the team had held the opposition to just three shots a period. The three power-play goals in Saturday's win were the most in a game this season. Conner Unger's 39 saves on Saturday was the most in one game for the rookie this season. The Komets have killed off 19 straight power plays at home. Jack Dugan has six goals and 10 assists in December.

Upcoming Promotions

Tuesday, December 31: The Bloomington Bison make their first-ever visit to Fort Wayne! Kick off your New Year's Eve Celebration with the Komets! Puck Drop is set for 7:30 p.m. leaving you plenty of time to get to where you need to be to watch the ball drop after the game.

Friday, January 3: Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Sunday, January 5: Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $58! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

OmniSource Unused Season Ticket Recycling Nights (SEASON TICKET EXCHANGE NIGHTS): Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game!

Komet Hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

