Fort Wayne's Ungar Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Connor Ungar of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 23-29.

Ungar went 3-0-0 with a 1.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 in three appearances last week.

The 22-year-old stopped 18 shots in a 4-2 win at Indy on Friday, made 39 saves in a 4-1 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday and turned aside 32 shots - while stopping all four shootout attempts - in a 3-2 win against Indy on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Edmonton, Ungar has appeared in 14 games with the Komets this season going 9-5-0 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

Last season, the Calgary, Alberta native went 20-6-0 in 26 appearances with Brock University with three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. Ungar had spent the previous five seasons in the Western Hockey League, seeing action in 87 games with Brandon, Red Deer and Moose Jaw with an overall record of 53-20-5 with three shutouts, a 2.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

