Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 11

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers goaltender John Muse

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the eleventh week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Reading Royals on Friday before hosting the Royals on Saturday and the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday. Worcester lost 2-1 on Friday, won 5-3 on Saturday, then lost 7-3 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 27 at Reading Royals | 2-1 L

It wasn't until the second period when Reading struck first, just 12 seconds into the second frame. It was Shane Sellar (2-0-2) who broke the scoreless tie for Reading. Reading made it a 2-0 game 8:17 into the second with Shane Sellar's second goal of the night. The Railers made it a 2-1 game with Anthony Repaci's (1-0-1) power play goal 1:02 into the third period.

Saturday, December 28 vs. Reading Royals | 5-3 W

There is a lot to be said for going out on top, although not every athlete does it. Railer goaltender John Muse did on Saturday night, beating the Reading Royals by a 5-3 score and missing an empty net goal by about six inches. Muse, 36, played his last professional game and nearly ended his career in historic fashion.

Sunday, December 29 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7-3 L

Worcester got two goals from Jordan Kaplan and one from Griffin Loughran. Anthony Repaci assisted on all three goals. Repaci's historic season continues unabated. He extended his points streak to seven straight games. He is 3-10-13 during the streak.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, December 31 at Adirondack | 3:00 p.m. EST

Friday, January 3 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 4 vs. Reading Royals | 6:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci leads the ECHL in points with 38 (19G, 19A) and is tied for second in the ECHL in power-play goals at six. He leads the ECHL in power-play points with 16, three clear of the next closest skater.

Repaci is now the franchise leader in games played with 193, passing Barry Almeida on Sunday afternoon. He is currently tied with Almeida for the franchise lead in assists with 90.

Anthony Callin is 6-3-9 in his last ten games, and is on a three game home-goal streak.

Matthew Kopperud is tied for 9th among ECHL rookies in scoring (21) and is tied for 3rd in power-play goals (4).

Jordan Kaplan scored twice on the power-play in the same game for the first time in his career on Sunday against his former team in the Adirondack Thunder.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 11-17-1-2 on the season.

Worcester has scored a power-play goal in seven straight games.

The Railers are averaging 14.23 penalty minutes per game, 10th most in the ECHL.

Worcester is averaging 31.80 shots per game, good for 9th most in the ECHL.

The Railers are 8-2-0-0 when scoring 4+ goals in a game this season.

