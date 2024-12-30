ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced on Monday the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #403, Kalamazoo at Bloomington, on Dec. 29.

Kalamazoo's Zach Berzolla has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for fighting off the playing surface at 19:20 of the third period.

Berzolla will miss Kalamazoo's games vs. Indy (Dec. 31), at Indy (Jan. 3) and vs. Bloomington (Jan. 4).

Bloomington's Jackson Leppard has been suspended pending a hearing with the Player Safety Department as a result of his actions at 19:20 of the third period.

Leppard will miss Bloomington's game at Fort Wayne on Dec. 31 and any further discipline will be announced following his hearing.

Bloomington's Connor Lockhart has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of receiving an instigating penalty and a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation at 19:20 of the third period.

Lockhart will miss Bloomington's games at Fort Wayne on Dec. 31 and vs. Cincinnati on Jan. 3.

Bloomington's Blake McLaughlin has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 19:20 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.