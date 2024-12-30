Heartlanders Back on Road, Start Home Stand January 10

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







The Iowa Heartlanders are on the road for a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder this weekend, starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa is next at home Jan. 10-19 for six straight games at Xtream Arena!

Last week, the Heartlanders went toe-to-toe with the top-two teams in the league Wheeling and Toledo. Iowa scored first in all three games and earned a standings point Friday against Toledo to bring their record to 15-10-3-1, good for 34 points and third in the Central Division.

This week's games

Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:05 p.m. @ Wichita Thunder Saturday, Jan. 4 at 6:05 p.m. @ Wichita Thunder Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2:05 p.m. @ Wichita Thunder

Need to know:

Iowa has faced the Thunder twice so far this season. Their first game was a Heartlanders victory, 4-2, on Nov. 15, followed by a 3-2 win on Nov. 16.

The Heartlanders are back at home on Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. for Golden Ticket Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Last week's games

Friday, Dec. 27 @ Toledo Walleye: The Heartlanders tied the game twice and fell, 4-3, to the Walleye in the shootout.

Saturday, Dec. 28 @ Wheeling Nailers: The Heartlanders dropped, 6-2, to the Nailers.

Sunday, Dec. 29 @ Wheeling Nailers: The Heartlanders scored first, but Wheeling notched three in the third period to win, 3-1

$10 Online Youth Tickets

Starting in January, grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket, and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).

Hat Trick Package Now Available

Get Tickets To 3 Unforgettable Nights + A Heartlanders Hat, starting at $45.

Wild, Wild Midwest Night (Country Night): Saturday, January 18 at 6:00 pm vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Stick It To Cancer Night: Saturday, February 15 at 6:00 pm vs. Toledo Walleye

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 pm vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

January 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo: Golden Ticket Night

Let the magic of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the Oompa-Loompas take you to a world of pure imagination!

January 11th at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy: Dash's Birthday Party

Dash's Birthday is the ULTIMATE BIRTHDAY BASH for our mascot Dash and we need you to cheer your loudest and sing your best "Happy Birthday" to let Dash know he's the best mascot in the ECHL.

January 12th at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy: Heartland Heroes Day + Postgame Skate (pres. by The Family Dental Center)

We're honoring our local heroes whose bravery and dedication keep our communities safe at our annual Heartland Heroes game. Meet the remarkable people who make a difference and join in celebrating the true champions of eastern Iowa. After the game, enjoy a postgame skate pres. by The Family Dental Center.

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.