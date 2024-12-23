Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 10: December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 17-7-3-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 20 at Wheeling (4-0 Win)

December 21 vs. Wheeling (5-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 27 vs. Iowa (7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 28 at Indy (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

December 29 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Split: The Toledo Walleye split the home-and-home weekend series with the Wheeling Nailers over the weekend. The series saw the road team win in each contest, with the Walleye winning on Friday (4-0) to snap the Nailers' 13-game win streak, before Wheeling bounced back for a win on Saturday (5-2).

Everyday Bedzy: Goaltender Jan Bednar started between the pipes for ten consecutive games for the Walleye, spanning from 11/27 to 12/20. Bednar is the first Toledo netminder the first to do so since Max Milosek during the 2021-22 season. The netminder sparkled in his tenth consecutive start, posting a 25-save shutout and snapping the 13-game win streak of the Wheeling Nailers. The 22-year-old has a record of 7-2-1 in those starts with a spectacular 1.69 goals against average and .934 save percentage. For the season, Bednar is tied for second in the ECHL in wins (12), ranks seventh in goals against average (2.22), and is tied for third in shutouts (2).

Suffocating Opponents: The Toledo Walleye defense has held strong on many occasions this season. The Walleye have held opponents under thirty shots in 21/27 games played. Toledo ranks seventh in the ECHL in shots allowed with 26.59 shots per game and seventh in goals allowed per game, allowing an average of 2.52 goals per game.

Home is Where the Heart is: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 47 consecutive games, exceeding a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Toledo ranks second in the ECHL in average attendance at 7.933 per game.

Calm Before the Storm: The Toledo Walleye will enjoy their Christmas break before entering a stretch of nine games in 18 days. That run begins on Friday, when the Iowa Heartlanders return to Toledo. Then, the Walleye head to Indy for their first-ever appearance in the new Fishers Event Center against the Indy Fuel on Saturday. The Fish close out their weekend with the return of the Cincinnati Cyclones to the Huntington Center on Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Tyler Spezia (2G, 1A, 1 GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-1-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SVP, Third Pro Shutout)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.