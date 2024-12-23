Thunder Weekly, December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its five-game road trip last week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, December 18

Wichita at Allen, 4-1 W

Friday, December 20

Wichita at Allen, 5-1 W

Saturday, December 21

Allen at Wichita, 4-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, December 27

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets.

Saturday, December 28

Idaho at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Peppa Pig and Cow Jersey Live Auction, presented by Best Body Shop. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 9-7-1-0

AWAY: 6-4-1-0

OVERALL: 15-11-2-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 13

Assists: Bates, Walker, 18

Points: Dickman, Stinil, 28

+/-: Bates, +15

PIM: Boucher, Kneen, 33

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita closed a five-game road trip last week against rival, Allen. The Thunder won on Wednesday, 4-1, and followed that up with a 5-1 victory on Friday. Wichita is 4-0-1 in its last five road games.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates is rounding into his All-Star form from a year ago. He has points in five-straight games (3g, 3a) and points in eight of his last nine outings. Bates is tied for fifth in plus/minus (+15).

CAREER HIGHS - Nolan Burke tallied his first two-goal game of his career on Friday. He has points in nine of his last 11 contests. Burke set new career-highs in goals (8) and points (16). He needs two assists to set a new high in that category.

CATAMOUNT - Gabriel Carriere continues to impress between the pipes for the Thunder. The University of Vermont product went 2-0-0 last week, giving up just two goals on 65 shots. He lowered his goals-against to 2.13 and save percentage to .934. Carriere is third in goals-against and tied for second in save percentage.

THREE IN A ROW - Austin Heidemann has been a nice addition to the Thunder lineup since coming over from Worcester. He has goals in three-straight games. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native has nine points (6g, 3a) in 17 contests this year.

PHYSICAL - Wichita and Allen played a physical series last week. The two teams combined for 96 penalty minutes on Friday night, which is a season-high for combined penalty minutes in a game this year. Oddly enough, the Thunder are third in the league for fewest penalty minutes per game (9.25).

TESTING - The Thunder schedule over the next two weeks will give a clearer picture of where the team is in the division. Wichita hosts Idaho on December 27 and 28. Both teams head into the Christmas break tied in fourth with 32 points. The Thunder heads to Kansas City on New Year's Eve to face the Mavericks. Kansas City is first in the Mountain Division with 37 points. Wichita will host Iowa to open the 2025 portion of the schedule. The Heartlanders are second in the Central Division with 33 points.

SECONDS - The second period continues to be the Thunder's best offensive frame. Wichita is outscoring its opponents 44-27 to go along with a 323-321 shot advantage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker has assists in back-to-back games...Jeremie Bucheler has points in four of his last five (1g, 5a)...Mitchell Russell has three points in his last two games...Wichita is 9-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 7-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.