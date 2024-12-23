Glads Score Twice in 39 Seconds, But Fall 7-2 to Jacksonville

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-12-3-1) were defeated by the Jacksonville Icemen (15-9-2-0) by a final score of 7-2 on Saturday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder started in goal for the Gladiators, while Matt Vernon got the nod in net for Jacksonville.

Icemen forward Brendan Harris (7th) opened up the scoring in the contest, as at 4:16, from the high slot, he trickled a shot low through Drew DeRidder.

A shade over 10 minutes later, at 15:40, Jacksonville forward Logan Cockerill (4th) skated past the Gladiators in the attacking zone, and backhanded a shot between the legs of DeRidder.

After twenty minutes, despite out-shooting their divison rivals 11-5, the Gladiators trailed the Icemen by a pair of goals.

Come the second period, Ethan Haider would lead the Gladiators onto the ice, taking over for Drew DeRidder after just twenty minutes.

At 6:24 of the second, on their first shot of the frame, the Icemen scored, to make the game 3-0. Ty Cheveldayoff (4th) let a backhander go from the low slot, that found its way through Haider.

At 9:06 of the middle frame, Icemen forward Brody Crane went off for a high sticking, and the Gladiators went to the power play. With six seconds left on the man advantage, Derek Topatigh (5th) scored from the blue line, slicing the deficit in half.

39 seconds later, while on the rush, Michael Marchesan (3rd) rifled a wrist shot from the left circle, over the glove of the opposing goaltender, Matt Vernon.

At 14:46, while on the power play, Jacksonville would get a goal back, as Logan Cockerill (5th) netted his second goal of the game, and restored his club's two goal lead.

At 18:35, Logan Cockerill (6th) deposited his third goal of the game after a beautiful backdoor food from teammate Brendan Harris.

29 seconds later, Chase Lang (2nd) one-timed a shot home from the mid-slot over the glove of Ethan Haider. Christopher Grando and Zach Jordan received the assists.

In the third, Jacksonville added another, as at 12:58, Jonathan Hampton scored his second goal of the season assisted by Noah Laaouan and Justin McRae.

Drew DeRidder stopped three of five in the first period, while in relief, Ethan Haider denied 14 of 19 for the Gladiators. Matt Vernon, for Jacksonville, made 31 saves in the win for the Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.