Stingrays Weekly Report- December 23

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays will enjoy the next four days off before a stretch of three games in three days next weekend. They currently sit in second place in the South Division with 35 points. South Carolina's next home game will be on Saturday, December 28, at 6:05 pm, when the Rays take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first time this season on Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776. The Stingrays will wear throwback jerseys in this game, which will be auctioned off on the Stingrays Handbid website, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Charleston Animal Society. The Stingrays will host the Ghost Pirates again on Sunday, December 29, at 3:05 pm for a Family Sunday game presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 17-7-1-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 20 at Florida Everblades | 3-2 L

This loss marked the first time in the 2024-25 season the Stingrays had lost back to back games. Josh Wilkins scored twice for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund made 10 saves in the loss.

Saturday, December 21 at Florida Everblades | 4-1 W

Powered by a four-goal third period, the Stingrays defeated the Florida Everblades 4-1 at Hertz Arena on Saturday night. Austin Magera, Erik Middenforf (2), and Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while Mitchell Gibson and Seth Eisele combined for 24 saves in the win.

Sunday, December 22 at Orlando Solar Bears | 5-0 L

South Carolina finished the game with 52 shots on goal, their highest shot total of the season, but the Rays could not solve Solar Bears netminder Alexis Gravel, who earned the first shutout of his professional career. South Carolina's Seth Eisele finished the game with 15 saves on 19 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jamie Engelbert (11)

Assists: Blake Thompson (19)

Points: Kyler Kupka, Micah Miller, Jamie Engelbert (21)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+17)

Penalty Minutes: Andrew Perrott (78)

Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins (4)

Wins: Seth Eisele (7)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (1.87)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.933)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 27 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, December 28 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, December 29 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

WILKINS PLAYING WELL: Josh Wilkins has six points (four goals, two assists) in his last four games. The fourth-year Stingray has four multi-point games this season, which includes three of his previous four contests.

IT'S MILLER TIME: Micah Miller leads the ECHL with five game winning goals this season.

