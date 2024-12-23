Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 10

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the tenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Maine Mariners on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester won 5-1 on Saturday, then lost 8-5 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, December 21 vs. Maine Mariners | 5-1 W

Worcester and Maine are two of the four teams fighting for fourth place and there is a not a lot of wiggle room among them. Saturday, the Railers responded with one of their best efforts of the season. They got goals from five different players and points from nine. John Muse was excellent in goal. He stopped 30 of 31 shots. Brenden Rons, Anthony Repaci, Anthony Callin, Matthew Kopperud and Cole Donhauser were the Railers goal scorers, in order. Rons, Kopperud, Callin and Repaci all had assists as well.

Sunday, December 22 vs. Maine Mariners | 8-5 L

At one point Worcester trailed by 5-2. Twice the Railers came back from a three-goal deficit to make it a one-goal game but could not tie it. Their best chance was after Jordan Kaplan scored 51 seconds into the third period to cut Maine's lead to 5-4, but the Mariners scored three of the game's last four goals. Worcester's point producers included the resurgent Anthony Callin, who was 2-1-3; Anthony Repaci with a pair of assists; Riley Piercey with a pair of assists; Matias Rajaniemi with a goal, his first point of the season in his 24th game; and Matthew Kopperud, Ryan Dickinson, Lincoln Hatten, and Mason Klee with an assist apiece.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 27 at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 28 vs. Reading Royals | 6:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 29 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Callin has eight points in his last seven games for Worcester. He recorded five total across both games this weekend.

Griffin Loughran is on a five-game point streak (2-3-5).

Kopperud is on a three-game point streak (2-2-4).

Piercey has five points in his last six games (2-3-5)

Repaci has eight points in his last four games (2-6-8)

Kaplan, Kopperud, Piercey, Klee, Welsh and Repaci are the only Railers to play in all 28 games this season.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 10-15-1-2 on the season.

At 2 hours, 51 minutes, Sunday's game was the longest regulation game in team history.

John Muse's assist Saturday night was the 18th goalie assist in team history. The Railers are 15-1-2 in those games.

Worcester is 6-0-1-1 when leading after two periods.

The Railers are 7-4-1-1 when tied after one period.

