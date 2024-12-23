Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Alexis Gravel

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears head into Holiday break with a 2-0-1 week, after knocking off Savannah on the road and shutting out the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon. The Solar Bears return to the ice Friday when they begin three straight games in Estero against the Florida Everblades.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, December 27 - at Florida Everblades - 7:30PM

Saturday, December 28 - at Florida Everblades - 7PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 13-13-4-0 (.500)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-1-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 24 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk, Tyler Bird- 10 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Jack Adams, Spencer Kersten - 15 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 100 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Djibril Touré - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Wednesday, December 18 vs. Jacksonville: 1-2 OTL

In a scoreless contest for over half of the game, Jacksonville broke through first in the second period on an odd-man rush. Orlando's Jack Adams tied the game in the third period to force overtime. Despite 35 saves from Alexis Gravel, the Solar Bears would fall in overtime on a Garret Van Whye goal.

Friday, December 20 at Atlanta Gladiators: 1-3 L

Atlanta opened the scoring early in the first period and added on its lead in the second period before Tyler Bird deflected in an Ara Nazarian backhand to make a 2-1 score. Orlando pulled its goalie in the third period in an attempt to tie the game, but relented an empty net goal to Carson Denomie.

Saturday, December 21 at Savannah Ghost Pirates : 3-2 W OT

In another superior effort by goaltender Alexis Gravel, the game remained scoreless until the second when Kai Schwindt scored shorthanded for the Ghost Pirates. Kelly Bent tied the game on his first goal of the season in third, but just over a minute later, Savannah scored again to take the lead back. With just 1:29 remaining, Anthony Bardaro scored to force overtime. In the extra period, it was Bardaro again who came through with the deciding goal to give Orlando the road victory.

Sunday, December 22 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 5-0 W

Alexis Gravel recorded a 52-save shutout, the most saves in an Orlando shutout in team history, leading the Solar Bears to a 5-0 victory of the Stingrays, Sunday. Kris Myllari, Hudson Thornton, Aaron Luchuk, and Spencer Kersten each recorded two point games for the Bears. It was the second time this season the Solar Bears shutout its opponent and first at home this season.

BITES:

Alexis Gravel made his ninth start of the season Sunday allowing two goals or less.

Andrew Coxhead recorded his first professional goal Sunday vs. South Carolina.

Jack Adams played in his 100th ECHL game Sunday vs. South Carolina.

Ara Nazarian recorded his 100th ECHL assist on Saturday at Savannah.

The Solar Bears are 8-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

The Solar Bears are 6-0-2-0 in road games decided by one goal.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 16 GP, 8-2-5, .911%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 31 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 24 GP, 0g-1a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 9 GP, 3-4-1, .886% - Returned to Chicago AHL

Tye Felhaber - Forward - Colorado Avalanche - 1 GP, 0g-1a - NHL Debut Dec. 16, 2024 at Vancouver

Images from this story

