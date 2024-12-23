Oilers to Play as Route 66 Blue Whales

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, is changing its identity to the Route 66 Blue Whales for the games on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, including special jerseys and giveaways for each night.

Route 66 is an integral part of Green Country culture, growing the region thanks to increased commerce from America's most famous road. Established on November 11, 1926, Route 66 connected Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles County California, spanning 2,448 miles. Featured in movies, literature, television and other popular media, the United States' Mother Road allowed Americans and people from around the world to experience the diversity of American culture in ways never seen before.

Route 66, which was officialized and signed just one year before the Oilers' inaugural season in 1928, holds a special place in Tulsa's oldest professional sports team's existence. Early Oilers' teams often traveled Route 66 entirely for games in Chicago, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City and St. Louis, and used routes branching off the Mother Road for games all over the U.S., including Kansas City, Minneapolis, Omaha and more.

The Blue Whale in Catoosa, Oklahoma is one of the famed road's most famous landmarks and attractions. The 20-foot-tall, 80-foot-long structure was designed by zoologist Hugh. S. Davis as a place for his grandchildren to swim, play and grow up with by a nearby pond. Constructed by Davis and a friend, the landmark was finished in 1972, and has attracted droves of visitors ever since.

The Blue Whale, which still stands strong as ever and is free to visit, embodies Tulsa, Green Country and Route 66's spirit of connection, family and uniqueness. Wanting to emulate and honor that spirit and remind fans of both The Blue Whale and Route 66, the Oilers decided to change its near-century-long identity for two games.

At the game, experiences usually branded as Oilers will be Blue Whales theme, including in-game announcements, video board content, jerseys and more. The Blue Whales also have their own merchandise line, allowing fans to remember one of the most unique experiences in the Oilers' storied history.

The Oilers take on the Fort Wayne Komets for an interdivisional battle on both Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

