Komets Split Weekend with Fuel

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After splitting two games with the Indy Fuel last weekend, the Komets enter the holiday break with a mark of 15-8-1-0 with 31 points in third place in the Central Division. The Komets host Cincinnati on Saturday, before hosting the Fuel on Sunday for Report Card Night at 5:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 12/20 vs Indy FW 3- INDY 0 W

Sat.12/21 at Indy FW 2 - INDY 5 L

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets blanked the Fuel in the season's first meeting between the two in-state rivals. Justin Taylor scored the first Komet goal of the game at 11:00 of the first period, with assists from Jack Dugan and Nolan Volcan. After a scoreless second period, Dugan scored seventh of the season at 15:00 of the third from Taylor and Volcan. Harrison Rees scored his first at 16:06 to conclude the scoring. Brett Brochu made 28 saves for the shutout win.

The Komets played their first game at the newly opened Fishers Event Center and were dropped by the Fuel 5-2. Cam Hausinger scored the first two goals of the game to stake Indy to a 2-0 lead in the second period, until Brannon McManus scored at 19:59 to get the Komets on board. In the third, Hausinger completed the hat trick at 2:48 to make it a 3-1 contest. Justin Taylor scored to pull the Komets back within one, but the Fuel netted two more to win. Conner Unger took the loss, making 25 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 4 games, Dugan (4g, 4a)

Home Points: 4 games, Rees (1g, 3a), 3 games, Dugan (4g, 3a)

Home Goals: 3 games, Dugan (5g), 2 games

Wins (goaltender): 3, Brochu

Komet leaders-

Points: 23 - Mayhew (3g, 20a), Dugan (7g, 16a)

Goals: 10 - Aleardi

Assists: 20 - Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 4 - Tufto

Short-Handed Goals: 1 -- Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 4 - Aleardi

Shots: 69 - Aleardi

PIM: 109 - Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +10 - Brady

Home Points: 16 - Dugan

Home Goals: 5 - Tufto, Aleardi, Dugan

Home Assists: 11 - Dugan

Road Points: 11 - Mayhew

Road Goals: 5 - Keppen, Aleardi

Road Assists: 9 - Tufto, Mayhew

Goaltenders

Appearances: 14 - Brochu

Wins: 9 - Brochu

Saves: 376 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.27 - Brochu

Save percentage: .924 - Brochu

Shutouts: 1, Brochu

Special K's- The Komets scored one power-play goal on nine opportunities while giving up one goal while skating shorthanded seven times.

Next week - The Komets will go to Indy on Friday night before hosting Cincinnati on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.

Icing the puck - Brett Brochu's shutout on Friday was the first of the season. The last shutout registered by the Komets at home was 1/19/24 vs. Worcester, Brochu, 35 saves. Jack Dugan has eight points over his last four games. The Komets are 8-3-0 on the road. Indy's power play goal Saturday snapped a streak of 19 straight penalty kills on the road. The club is 9-2-1 when scoring first. The Komets have scored 36 third-period goals, tied for second most in the league.

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, December 28: Berne Apparel Beanie Giveaway - The First 1,000 Fans through the doors receive a FREE Beanie courtesy of Berne Apparel! Hungry Howies Ticket Offer - four Upper Deck Tickets, four Komets Pucks and a $20 Hungry Howie's Food Voucher for $75.

OmniSource Unused Season Ticket Recycling Nights: Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game! Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level.

Sunday, December 29: Report Card Night presented by 3Rivers FCU: "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game. Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" on it and receive a free ticket to this game.

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $58. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.