Grizzlies Forward Neil Shea Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Neil Shea of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 16-22.
Shea scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against Tahoe last week.
The 25-year-old had an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss on Wednesday, picked up a goal in a 6-3 win on Friday and notched a hat trick while adding an assist in a 6-4 victory on Saturday.
Under contract to Colorado of the American Hockey League, Shea has 14 points (9g-5a) in nine games with the Grizzlies this season while adding three points (1g-2a) in eight games with the Eagles.
A native of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Shea has posted 51 points (27g-24a) in 73 career ECHL games with Utah and Newfoundland and has recorded five points (2g-3a) in 15 career AHL games with Colorado, Toronto and Chicago.
Prior to turning pro, Shea tallied 67 points (27g-40a) in 123 career collegiate games at Sacred Heart University and Northeastern University and 45 points (16g-29a) in 62 career games in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids and Chicago.
On behalf of Neil Shea, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
