Charlie Wright Returning to Kansas City from Coachella Valley

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced that defenseman Charlie Wright has returned to the team following his first American Hockey League (AHL) stint with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Wright appeared in two games with the Firebirds before rejoining the Mavericks.

Wright is currently in his rookie professional season, having played in 23 games with the Mavericks. During that time, the 21-year-old defenseman has recorded 3 goals and 9 assists for 12 points.

Before turning professional, Wright spent five seasons with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 256 career games, he registered 103 points (15 goals, 88 assists) and served as an alternate captain in his final seasons.

The 6'1, 179-pound defenseman, originally from Olds, Alberta, joined the Mavericks for the 2024-25 season. Wright's return strengthens the Mavericks' roster as the team holds first place in the Mountain Division.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.