Cade Borchardt Returning to Kansas City from Coachella Valley

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced that forward Cade Borchardt is returning to the team following a stint with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL). Borchardt appeared in one game with the Firebirds and now rejoins Kansas City, where he has been a key contributor in the ECHL this season.

In 23 games with the Mavericks this season, the 26-year-old has recorded 19 goals, 12 assists, and 31 points. He leads the league in goals and holds the best plus/minus rating in the ECHL at +28. Borchardt was named ECHL Player of the Week for December 2-8, highlighting his strong performance this year.

At 6'0" and 170 pounds, Borchardt has played 102 career ECHL games, accumulating 115 points (46 goals, 69 assists) and a +58 rating. He has also added 14 points in 24 ECHL playoff games. Last season, Borchardt earned a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team and led all rookies in scoring with 77 points during his first professional campaign.

Before joining the Mavericks, Borchardt played four years at Minnesota State University, where he appeared in 121 games and recorded 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) with a +44 rating. He served as team captain in his senior season and helped lead his team to multiple regular season and conference championships.

Borchardt re-enters the lineup as the Mavericks sit in first place in the Mountain Division and hold a 7-1-1 record in their last nine games.

