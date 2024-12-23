Calgary Wranglers Assign Three Players to Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has received a trio of players from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Defenseman Charles Martin, forward Trevor Janicke, and goaltender Connor Murphy re-join Rapid City's roster.

Martin, 26, returns to the Rush after two AHL call-ups in the month of December. After going to Calgary on December 4th, Martin joined Rapid City in Boise, Idaho and played two games of the Rush's series against the Steelheads. He has recorded eight points in 20 games with the Rush.

Janicke, 23, was also recalled to Calgary on December 4th. In his first AHL call-up, the rookie forward skated in two games with the Wranglers. Janicke has 10 points in 18 Rush games this season.

Murphy, 26, has spent time with the Wranglers over the last two seasons. He earned his first AHL start of the season on December 15 and made 25 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Hudson Falls, N.Y. has been the Rush's best goaltender statistically this season. In 11 games with Rapid City, Murphy owns a 2.86 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

