ECHL Transactions - December 23
December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 23, 2024:
Indy:
delete Marco Costantini, G suspended by Indy
Rapid City:
add Trevor Janicke, F assigned by Calgary Wranglers
add Charles Martin, D assigned by Calgary Wranglers
add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary Wranglers
delete Simon Boyko, F placed on bereavement leave
delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve
delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve
delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Liam Arnsby, F assigned by Charlotte
Toledo:
add Trenton Bliss, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves
add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve
delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve
delete Brandon Hawkins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Gage Alexander, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - December 23 - ECHL
- Calgary Wranglers Assign Three Players to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Forward Neil Shea Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Cade Borchardt Returning to Kansas City from Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Charlie Wright Returning to Kansas City from Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Utah's Shea Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Split Weekend with Fuel - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats Up, Preps for Down Syndrome Celebration & New Years Eve Game - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Weekly, December 23, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats Up, Preps for Autism Celebration & New Years Eve Game - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Score Twice in 39 Seconds, But Fall 7-2 to Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 10: December 23, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Alexis Gravel Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Gravel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Oilers to Play as Route 66 Blue Whales - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 10 - Worcester Railers HC
- Wilson Returns from the American Hockey League - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report- December 23 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.