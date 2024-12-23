ECHL Transactions - December 23

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 23, 2024:

Indy:

delete Marco Costantini, G suspended by Indy

Rapid City:

add Trevor Janicke, F assigned by Calgary Wranglers

add Charles Martin, D assigned by Calgary Wranglers

add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary Wranglers

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on bereavement leave

delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Liam Arnsby, F assigned by Charlotte

Toledo:

add Trenton Bliss, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

delete Brandon Hawkins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Gage Alexander, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

