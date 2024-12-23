Americans Weekly
December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (8-13-5), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost three of four games last week. The Americans are back home on Friday, December 27th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 1-3-0
Overall record: 8-13-5
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, December 18th
Wichita 4 at Allen 1 Final
Friday, December 20th
Wichita 5 at Allen 1 Final
Saturday, December 21st
Allen 4 at Wichita 2 Final
Sunday, December 22nd
Allen 3 at Tulsa 4 Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Friday, December 27, 2024
Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (11) Easton Brodzinski
Assists - (16) Kyle Crnkovic
Points - (24) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski
Power Play Assists - (9) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (2) Mark Duarte, Brayden Watts, and Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Easton Brodzinski
Insurance Goals - (2) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (49) Artyom Kulakov
Plus/Minus - (1) Hudson Wilson
Shots on Goal - (72) Easton Brodzinski
Points per game (0.92) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.923) Anson Thornton
Goals against average (1.95) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- The Americans are 2-5 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 5-6-3 when scoring first.
- The Americans are 0-2 against Kansas City this season.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 36-20 in the third period.
- Allen is 6-1-1 when leading after two periods.
- Allen is 3-3-5 in one-goal games.
- Harrison Blaisdell scored his first pro goal on Sunday in Tulsa.
- Ayo Adeniye notched his first professional point with an assist in Sunday's game in Tulsa.
- After going eight games without a point, Kyle Crnkovic has a three-game point streak.
- Allen is 0-5-1 when trailing after the first period.
- The Americans are 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.
- Anson Thornton is fourth overall in the ECHL in minutes played with 975.
- Nolan Orzeck scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night in Wichita.
- Allen is 16th overall in penalty minutes averaging 12.08 PIM's per game.
- Allen is 0-2 against Kansas City this season with the Mavericks outscoring the Americans 13-0 in two games.
- The Americans power play ranks 12th overall in the league at 19.5 % (15-for-77).
- Allen is giving up 4.08 goals per game this season which ranks 28th overall in the league. Only Utah is worse (4.69).
This Week's Schedule:
Friday, December 27, 2024
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Game vs KC: 7:10 PM CST
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Game vs. KC, 7:10 PM CST
Sunday, December 29, 2024
No Game
