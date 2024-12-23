Americans Weekly

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Colin Jacobs scores

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans center Colin Jacobs scores(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (8-13-5), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost three of four games last week. The Americans are back home on Friday, December 27th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 1-3-0

Overall record: 8-13-5

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, December 18th

Wichita 4 at Allen 1 Final

Friday, December 20th

Wichita 5 at Allen 1 Final

Saturday, December 21st

Allen 4 at Wichita 2 Final

Sunday, December 22nd

Allen 3 at Tulsa 4 Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Friday, December 27, 2024

Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists - (16) Kyle Crnkovic

Points - (24) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski

Power Play Assists - (9) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (2) Mark Duarte, Brayden Watts, and Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Easton Brodzinski

Insurance Goals - (2) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (49) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (1) Hudson Wilson

Shots on Goal - (72) Easton Brodzinski

Points per game (0.92) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.923) Anson Thornton

Goals against average (1.95) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- The Americans are 2-5 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 5-6-3 when scoring first.

- The Americans are 0-2 against Kansas City this season.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 36-20 in the third period.

- Allen is 6-1-1 when leading after two periods.

- Allen is 3-3-5 in one-goal games.

- Harrison Blaisdell scored his first pro goal on Sunday in Tulsa.

- Ayo Adeniye notched his first professional point with an assist in Sunday's game in Tulsa.

- After going eight games without a point, Kyle Crnkovic has a three-game point streak.

- Allen is 0-5-1 when trailing after the first period.

- The Americans are 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.

- Anson Thornton is fourth overall in the ECHL in minutes played with 975.

- Nolan Orzeck scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night in Wichita.

- Allen is 16th overall in penalty minutes averaging 12.08 PIM's per game.

- Allen is 0-2 against Kansas City this season with the Mavericks outscoring the Americans 13-0 in two games.

- The Americans power play ranks 12th overall in the league at 19.5 % (15-for-77).

- Allen is giving up 4.08 goals per game this season which ranks 28th overall in the league. Only Utah is worse (4.69).

This Week's Schedule:

Friday, December 27, 2024

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Game vs KC: 7:10 PM CST

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Game vs. KC, 7:10 PM CST

Sunday, December 29, 2024

No Game

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.