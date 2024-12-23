Orlando's Gravel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Alexis Gravel

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alexis Gravel of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 16-22.

Gravel went 2-0-1 with one shutout, a 1.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .969 in three appearances last week.

The 24-year-old stopped 35 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss against Jacksonville on Wednesday, made 38 saves in a 3-2 win at Savannah on Saturday and stopped an ECHL season-high 52 shots in a 5-0 victory over South Carolina on Sunday.

A native of Val-des-Sources, Quebec, Gravel is 7-4-3 in 14 appearances with the Solar Bears this season and leads the league with a .938 save percentage while he is tied for eighth with a 2.20 goals-against average.

Gravel spent the last three seasons at the University of Quebec Trois-Rivières where he went 38-11-1 in 53 appearances with eight shutouts, a 1.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. Prior to that he played five seasons with Halifax of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, seeing action in 198 career games and posting an overall record of 89-79-13 with seven shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

