Wilson Returns from the American Hockey League

December 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, received defenseman Hudson Wilson on Sunday afternoon after he was released from his PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

Hudson Wilson appeared in one game with Tucson during his two-week stint with the Roadrunners and had no points.

He scored his first professional goal on December 5th against the Wichita Thunder. In 19 games with the Americans this season he has three points (1 goal and 2 assists).

The Americans are off until December 27th when they open a two-game weekend series against the top team in the Mountain Division the Kansas City Mavericks on Friends Night in Allen. On Saturday December 28th it's White Out Night with the Americans. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

