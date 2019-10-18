'Tis the Season for Hensville Lights: November 23 Through January 5
October 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Cue the music... Deck the street with thousands of lights! FA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA! A Toledo holiday tradition returns, and it is bigger and better than ever! Get ready for Hensville Lights!
Be there on Saturday, November 23 as Hensville Lights transform St. Clair Street, between Monroe and Washington Streets, into a magical holiday treat for the 2019 holiday season. Hensville Lights is presented by Toledo Edison, Lexus of Toledo and IBEW Local 245, and supported by NSG Group and WTOL.
Two-hundred thousand twinkling lights bring to life the buildings along St. Clair. Adding to festive atmosphere is the Hensville Park Christmas tree standing 45 feet tall lit with more than 10,000 lights and a special dancing light show synced to music on the Fleetwood's building.
Businesses along St. Clair Street participating in Hensville Lights include: Maloney, McHugh & Kolodgy Ltd., Holy Toledo! Tavern, Fleetwood's Tap Room, Neighborhood Health Association, Thomas Porter Architects, 20 North Gallery, and Fricker's.
FLIP THE SWITCH | SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
The lighting ceremony festivities begin at 4 p.m. on November 23. It includes Santa Claus, family-friendly entertainment and activities plus performances by Toledo School for the Arts, Nye Dance Productions, and a special joint performance from the Ottawa Hills, Waite and Perrysburg High School American Sign Language Clubs. The Hensville Tree Lighting and Light Show will be hosted by DJ Ey from BookthatDJ.
The 200,000 dancing Hensville Lights and the 45' tree will be turned on at 6 p.m -- get ready to oooo, aaahhhhh, and cheer! The event is free and open to the public. Come early for dinner and drinks at Fleetwood's Tap Room and Holy Toledo Tavern. Restaurants will feature holiday specials, hot chocolate bars (with spiked hot chocolate) and more!
The fun continues at the Huntington Center as the Toledo Walleye take on Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. Hensville Lights will shine from Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, January 5 with events and activities happening downtown through the new year!
DOWNTOWN TOLEDO HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
Enjoy Hensville Lights before or after these great downtown events. Take it all in with dinner and drinks at Fleetwood's Tap Room or Holy Toledo! Tavern:
Saturday, November 23
Hensville Tree Lighting & Light Show @ Hensville Park, Holy Toledo Tavern & Fleetwood's Tap Room
Jeff Stewart live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Toledo Walleye vs. Kalamazoo Wings @ Huntington Center [Hockey Fights Cancer Night]
Wednesday, November 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Huntington Center
Thanksgiving Eve Party @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Friday, November 29
Caveman & Ryan live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Saturday, November 30
Ballet Theatre of Toledo: The Nutcracker @ Valentine Theatre
Sunday, December 1
Ballet Theatre of Toledo: The Nutcracker @ Valentine Theatre
Thursday, December 5
Holiday Movie Night @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Five Finger Death Punch @ Huntington Center
Friday, December 6
Toledo Walleye vs. Brampton Beast @ Huntington Center [Walleye Nutcracker Giveaway Night]
Saturday, December 7
Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel @ Huntington Center [Battle of the Badges | Teddy Bear Toss]
Toledo Symphony Christmas at the Peristyle @ Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
Sunday, December 8
Toledo Symphony Handel's Messiah @ Rosary Cathedral
Thursday, December 12
Gaither Christmas Homecoming @ Huntington Center
Friday, December 13
Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel @ Huntington Center [Star Wars Night]
Pregame Bourbon Tasting @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Saturday, December 14
Winter Brewfest Holiday Edition @ Fifth Third Field
Shane Piasecki & The Lone Wolf Hippies live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Thursday, December 19
BCAN's Rise Up LIVE: Holiday Edition @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Art Loop: Light Up Toledo!
Thursday, December 19 - Sunday, December 22
12 Beers of Christmas @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Disney on Ice @ Huntington Center
Friday, December 20
Hensville Lights Mascot Dinner @ Holy Toledo Tavern
It's a Wonderful Life @ Valentine Theatre
Andrew Ellis live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Saturday, December 21
Toledo Jazz Orchestra Annual Holiday Concert @ Valentine Theatre
Chris Shutters live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room
Sunday, December 22
It's a Wonderful Life @ Valentine Theatre
Friday, December 27
Toledo Walleye vs. Wheeling Nailers [Love Your Melon Night]
Saturday, December 28
Jeff Dunham @ Huntington Center
Sunday, December 29
Toledo Walleye vs. Cincinnati Cyclones [Love Your Melon Night]
Monday, December 30
The Harlem Globetrotters @ Huntington Center
Tuesday, December 31
Fleetwood's Tap Room New Year's Eve Dance Party
Holy Toledo Tavern New Year's Eve Wine Dinner
Friday, January 3
Toledo Walleye vs. Kalamazoo Wings @ Huntington Center {Nickelodeon Weekend]
Saturday, January 4
Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel @ Huntington Center [Nickelodeon Weekend]
Event schedule is subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 18, 2019
- "Fiore's StoryÃ¢ÂÂ: Getting to Know Giovanni Fiore - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- 'Tis the Season for Hensville Lights: November 23 Through January 5 - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Begin Road Trip Tonight in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Opening Night Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Pregame Notes: October 18 vs. Brampton Beast - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.