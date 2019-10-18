'Tis the Season for Hensville Lights: November 23 Through January 5

Cue the music... Deck the street with thousands of lights! FA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA! A Toledo holiday tradition returns, and it is bigger and better than ever! Get ready for Hensville Lights!

Be there on Saturday, November 23 as Hensville Lights transform St. Clair Street, between Monroe and Washington Streets, into a magical holiday treat for the 2019 holiday season. Hensville Lights is presented by Toledo Edison, Lexus of Toledo and IBEW Local 245, and supported by NSG Group and WTOL.

Two-hundred thousand twinkling lights bring to life the buildings along St. Clair. Adding to festive atmosphere is the Hensville Park Christmas tree standing 45 feet tall lit with more than 10,000 lights and a special dancing light show synced to music on the Fleetwood's building.

Businesses along St. Clair Street participating in Hensville Lights include: Maloney, McHugh & Kolodgy Ltd., Holy Toledo! Tavern, Fleetwood's Tap Room, Neighborhood Health Association, Thomas Porter Architects, 20 North Gallery, and Fricker's.

FLIP THE SWITCH | SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

The lighting ceremony festivities begin at 4 p.m. on November 23. It includes Santa Claus, family-friendly entertainment and activities plus performances by Toledo School for the Arts, Nye Dance Productions, and a special joint performance from the Ottawa Hills, Waite and Perrysburg High School American Sign Language Clubs. The Hensville Tree Lighting and Light Show will be hosted by DJ Ey from BookthatDJ.

The 200,000 dancing Hensville Lights and the 45' tree will be turned on at 6 p.m -- get ready to oooo, aaahhhhh, and cheer! The event is free and open to the public. Come early for dinner and drinks at Fleetwood's Tap Room and Holy Toledo Tavern. Restaurants will feature holiday specials, hot chocolate bars (with spiked hot chocolate) and more!

The fun continues at the Huntington Center as the Toledo Walleye take on Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. Hensville Lights will shine from Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, January 5 with events and activities happening downtown through the new year!

DOWNTOWN TOLEDO HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

Enjoy Hensville Lights before or after these great downtown events. Take it all in with dinner and drinks at Fleetwood's Tap Room or Holy Toledo! Tavern:

Saturday, November 23

Hensville Tree Lighting & Light Show @ Hensville Park, Holy Toledo Tavern & Fleetwood's Tap Room

Jeff Stewart live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Toledo Walleye vs. Kalamazoo Wings @ Huntington Center [Hockey Fights Cancer Night]

Wednesday, November 27

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Huntington Center

Thanksgiving Eve Party @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Friday, November 29

Caveman & Ryan live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Saturday, November 30

Ballet Theatre of Toledo: The Nutcracker @ Valentine Theatre

Sunday, December 1

Ballet Theatre of Toledo: The Nutcracker @ Valentine Theatre

Thursday, December 5

Holiday Movie Night @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Five Finger Death Punch @ Huntington Center

Friday, December 6

Toledo Walleye vs. Brampton Beast @ Huntington Center [Walleye Nutcracker Giveaway Night]

Saturday, December 7

Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel @ Huntington Center [Battle of the Badges | Teddy Bear Toss]

Toledo Symphony Christmas at the Peristyle @ Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

Sunday, December 8

Toledo Symphony Handel's Messiah @ Rosary Cathedral

Thursday, December 12

Gaither Christmas Homecoming @ Huntington Center

Friday, December 13

Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel @ Huntington Center [Star Wars Night]

Pregame Bourbon Tasting @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Saturday, December 14

Winter Brewfest Holiday Edition @ Fifth Third Field

Shane Piasecki & The Lone Wolf Hippies live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Thursday, December 19

BCAN's Rise Up LIVE: Holiday Edition @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Art Loop: Light Up Toledo!

Thursday, December 19 - Sunday, December 22

12 Beers of Christmas @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Disney on Ice @ Huntington Center

Friday, December 20

Hensville Lights Mascot Dinner @ Holy Toledo Tavern

It's a Wonderful Life @ Valentine Theatre

Andrew Ellis live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Saturday, December 21

Toledo Jazz Orchestra Annual Holiday Concert @ Valentine Theatre

Chris Shutters live @ Fleetwood's Tap Room

Sunday, December 22

It's a Wonderful Life @ Valentine Theatre

Friday, December 27

Toledo Walleye vs. Wheeling Nailers [Love Your Melon Night]

Saturday, December 28

Jeff Dunham @ Huntington Center

Sunday, December 29

Toledo Walleye vs. Cincinnati Cyclones [Love Your Melon Night]

Monday, December 30

The Harlem Globetrotters @ Huntington Center

Tuesday, December 31

Fleetwood's Tap Room New Year's Eve Dance Party

Holy Toledo Tavern New Year's Eve Wine Dinner

Friday, January 3

Toledo Walleye vs. Kalamazoo Wings @ Huntington Center {Nickelodeon Weekend]

Saturday, January 4

Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel @ Huntington Center [Nickelodeon Weekend]

Event schedule is subject to change.

