'Blades Announce Updates on Renovations, Reminders for Opening Night

October 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' home opener is set for Saturday night, and the team is pleased to announce a host of renovations that will be ready for the game to help elevate the fan experience.

Since purchasing the Everblades and Hertz Arena in early August, the Hoffmann Family of Companies has undertaken several large-scale projects to upgrade Hertz Arena, upgrades that will be on display when fans enter for the 'Blades matchup against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday.

As part of the digital upgrades inside the arena, two full HD auxiliary video boards will make their debut for Saturday's game. In addition to complementing the in-arena presentation, the auxiliary video boards can display live video during gameplay and replays. There will also be new HD digital displays above each of the section entrances in the seating bowl that will be part of the in-arena presentation.

Along with the digital upgrades, fans will be able to hear a noticeable difference on Opening Night. That's because Hertz Arena's brand-new, state-of-the-art sound system will be fully operational for the game.

A look inside the brand-new Hertz #1 Club.

Hertz Arena will also have a more modern, sleeker feel to it for the Everblades home opener thanks to the renovations. The list of aesthetic upgrades includes brand-new luxury suites and flooring on the suite level, a completely renovated Hertz #1 Club, a completely renovated bar in the Synovus Terrace on the north side of the arena, new concourse flooring, bathroom upgrades, and resurfaced parking lots.

Due to the short timeframe since the Hoffmann Family of Companies' purchase, the new center-hung video board will be installed and ready for the game on Friday, Nov. 22. The video component on the existing center-hung scoreboard will not be in use until the new center-hung is installed. However, the two auxiliary video boards have the capability to function in the same capacity as the current center-hung video board and will display live gameplay and replays.

Fans attending Saturday's game should make sure to adhere to Hertz Arena's clear bag policy that was introduced last season. For more information on the clear bag policy and all building policies, please click here.

As of Friday afternoon, there was a very limited quantity of tickets remaining for Opening Night. Fans looking to secure tickets for the biggest games throughout the season should contact the Everblades at 239-948-7825 or visit floridaeverblades.com/365 for more information.

Faceoff for Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m. ET. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. ET with a free pregame tailgate, featuring live music, grilled-to-order food, bounce houses and more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.