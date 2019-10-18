Americans and Grizzlies Open Weekend Set Tonight in Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (2-0-0) host the Utah Grizzlies (1-2-0) tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center on Faith & Family Night.

The Americans are coming off back to back to wins last weekend with a 3-2 OT win over Rapid City on Friday night in Allen and a 5-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night.

The Americans are expected to have Gabe Gagne in the lineup tonight for the first time this season. Gagne was signed by the Americans as a free agent this offseason.

Allen is also expected to start goalie Dereck Baribeau in net. Baribeau was supposed to get the call in goal last Saturday in Tulsa, but missed the game with a lower-body injury.

The Americans lost defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to Iowa of the American Hockey League this week after he was loaned to the Wild on Wednesday.

Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Monday. Falkovsky leads the Americans in points with four (1 goal and 3 assists).

Tonight, is Faith & Family Night in Allen. Enjoy a band on the concourse before the game along with a fans only postgame skate following the game.

