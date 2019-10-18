Opening Night Tonight

The GSP Box Office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will open at 10:00 a.m.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster, thanks to our friends at Morris Business Solutions and the presenting sponsor of the 2019-20 season, Bon Secours.

Join us for the pregame music concert on the Pepsi Patio at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena starting at 5:30 p.m. featuring the Cory Stevenson Band.

Please adhere by the Bon Secours Wellness Arena's clear bag policy upon entry into the building. The policy can be found here.



Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the Jacksonville IceMen

Chuck-A-Puck proceeds on Opening Night will benefit the WLS Foundation, an organization that helps veterans and their families that have been victims of trauma.

If you purchase any kind of ticket to Friday's game, it can be redeemed at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office for a ticket on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Tickets can only be redeemed at the box office on Sunday, October 20.

Save on tickets and make it a night out with the family by purchasing a Family 4 Pack! Get four tickets, plus a $25 gift card to Antonio's Pizza & Pasta for just $60! Use the button above or CLICK HERE to buy.

Single game tickets can be purchased here, and start at just $10!

