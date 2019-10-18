Growlers Pregame Notes: October 18 vs. Brampton Beast

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18TH & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19TH (7 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (2-1-0-0, 4 PTS) vs. Brampton Beast (1-1-0-0, 2 PTS)

WATCH: Rogers TV (Saturday), ECHL TV LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their season-opening five-game home stand with a pair of weekend matchups against the Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Prior to puck drop Friday night, returning players and staff will receive their Kelly Cup Championship rings, and on Saturday night each fan in attendance will receive a Growlers wall calendar.

LAST GAME

Colt Conrad led the charge with a goal and four assists as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Reading Royals 7-3 Tuesday night at Mile One Centre. Scott Pooley had a pair of goals, while James Melindy, Aaron Luchuk and Zach O'Brien also scored for the Growlers. Eric Knodel and Garrett Mitchell had multi-point efforts for Reading. Maksim Zhukov made 19 saves in the victory to record his first professional win.

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers lead the ECHL with 15 goals

Colt Conrad leads the ECHL in points with nine and set a Growlers franchise record Tuesday night for most points in a single game with five

Giorgio Estephan, Aaron Luchuk, Justin Brazeau and Colt Conrad have recorded a point in all three games this season

Brampton

The Beast are 5-for-5 on the penalty kill this season

Nathan Todd leads the Beast in scoring with four points

Joey Daccord played one game between the pipes last season for the Ottawa Senators

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

October 5th - 5-4 Newfoundland Growlers (preseason)

Scott Pooley had a pair of goals as the Newfoundland Growlers tamed the Brampton Beast 5-4 at the Earnscliffe Arena to sweep the two-game preseason series. Matt Bradley, Colt Conrad and Justin Brazeau also tallied for the Growlers. Giorgio Estephan chipped in with a pair of assists. Nathan Todd scored a pair for the Beast, while Christopher Clapperton and Matt McLeod each scored once. Patrick Munson started between the pipes for the Growlers and made 15 saves on 17 shots, and was replaced by Ian Milosz, who turned aside 13 shots halfway through the game. Alex Dubeau played the entire game for Brampton, and allowed five goals on 26 shots.

