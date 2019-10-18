Mavericks Ride Offense, Goaltending to First Win of 2019-20

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks earned their first win of the season Friday night against the Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo captured the lionshare of goals, netting two goals on the evening. Four Mavericks turned in multipoint performances on the night. Carzo and forwards Ryan Van Stralen, Mason Morelli and Loren Ulett all found their names on the score sheet multiple times. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider was dominant in his first game of the season, stopping 24 of 25 shots.

The Mavericks busted open the scoring in the first period at the 7:28 mark, when forward Rocco Carzo found a loose puck in front of the goal to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. It was the first time the Mavericks scored the first goal of the game this season. Forwards Mason Morelli and Jack Walker assisted on the opening salvo. The Mavericks doubled up their lead with 6:20 left in the opening frame when Darian Dziurzynski stuffed home a loose rebound on the doorstep. Forwards Mitch Hults and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal. The Mavericks took a 2-0 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes, outshooting Tulsa 17-10 in the period.

The second period occurred without much incident, as there were no goals scored or penalties called. The Mavericks piled on the shots, outshooting the Oilers 14-6 in the period.

Carzo grabbed his second goal of the evening at the 7:27 mark of the third period, parking himself in front of Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams and burying a feed from Walker to make it 3-0, Kansas City. Walker and Morelli picked up their second assists of the game on the goal. Forward Ryan Van Stralen kept the pressure on Tulsa, extending the Mavericks lead to 4-0 at the 10:49 mark of the third. Defenseman Justin Woods and forward Loren Ulett assisted on the goal. The Oilers found their way onto the scoreboard on a goal from Brent Gates with 7:49 remaining in regulation. Defensemen Miles Liberati and Eric Drapluk were given the assists on the goal. Kansas City added a goal from forward Tad Kozun. Ulett and Van Stralen picked up their second points of the night with assists on the goal.

Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider was nails all night, stopping 24 of 25 shots by the Oilers. Both teams went zero-for-two on the power play.

