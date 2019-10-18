Quick Start Propels Komets at Home
October 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Wheeling Nailers are ready to get their home season under way. Unfortunately, Friday night's trip to Fort Wayne was a tough one. The Komets dented the twine five times during the first period, then added a couple more for a 7-3 win at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Yushiroh Hirano, Brandon Hawkins, and Jan Drozg were the goal scorers for Wheeling.
The start of the game wasn't fun for the Nailers, who saw Fort Wayne storm out of the gates with four goals in the first 5:06 of play. The first tally came at the 51-second mark, when Brett McKenzie's pass banked off Brady Shaw and into the net. That pair was responsible for setting up the second goal, as Shawn St-Amant converted a breakaway. Alan Lyszarczyk tipped in Max Gottlieb's shot 14 seconds later, then Anthony Petruzzelli's backhand squeezed into the net for number four. The Nailers got on the board, courtesy of Yushiroh Hirano's one-time blast from the center point on a 5-on-3, but A.J. Jenks lit the lamp in the final minute, putting the Komets ahead, 5-1.
In the second period, Brandon Hawkins tapped in a Hirano feed to give Wheeling its second goal of the evening, but Fort Wayne added to its advantage with a spinaround shot by Chase Stewart in the right circle, then a rebound goal from Jenks, off of Jason Binkley's point shot.
Jan Drozg netted the lone marker in the final stanza, tipping in Myles Powell's shot for his first professional goal.
Cole Kehler got the win for the Komets, making 23 saves on 26 shots. Alex D'Orio suffered the loss for the Nailers, coming up with 23 stops, before turning the game over to Jordan Ruby, who was perfect on nine attempts in the third.
The Nailers are ready to return to Wheeling for their home opener on Saturday night, when they face the Indy Fuel at 7:05. The night begins with a red carpet entry by the players at 4:30. There will also be a pregame fanfest with inflatables, plus a magnetic schedule giveaway. Season tickets, partial plans, and group tickets are available now. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 18, 2019
- Mavericks Ride Offense, Goaltending to First Win of 2019-20 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Pick up Where They Left off in Atlanta with 5-3 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Quick Start Propels Komets at Home - Wheeling Nailers
- Special Teams the Difference as Beast Drop Road Game - Brampton Beast
- Mariners Gain First Point of Season in Shootout Loss to Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Railers Come from Behind to Take Down Mariners 3-2 in a Shootout from the DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Tame the Beast 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Michael Downing Loaned to AHL's Bakersfield Condors - Florida Everblades
- Jalen Smereck Recalled to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- 'Blades Announce Updates on Renovations, Reminders for Opening Night - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - October 18 - ECHL
- Americans and Grizzlies Open Weekend Set Tonight in Allen - Allen Americans
- Thunder Resumes Road Trip Tonight in Boise - Wichita Thunder
- "Fiore's Story": Getting to Know Giovanni Fiore - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- 'Tis the Season for Hensville Lights: November 23 Through January 5 - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Begin Road Trip Tonight in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Opening Night Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Pregame Notes: October 18 vs. Brampton Beast - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.