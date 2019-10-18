Special Teams the Difference as Beast Drop Road Game

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Pacan scored the first power play goal of the season but the Newfoundland Growlers had three of their own as they downed the Beast 5-2 on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast took to the ice at Mile One Centre for their first road game of the season against the Newfoundland Growlers. It would be the first of two meetings over the weekend for the Canadian rivals.

The Beast got the scoring started in the first with a goal from Jordan Henry. The captain followed the play and was able to send a backhand through the pads of Maksim Zhukov for a 1-0 lead at 4:47.

The Growlers would respond with a tally of their own from Giorgio Estaphan. His shot beat Joey Daccord at 10:54 and tied the game 1-1 for Newfoundland.

The Beast would run into penalty trouble late and the Growlers capitalized with a goal from Brady Ferguson at 19:37 for a 2-1 lead.

The Beast would head to their dressing room down 2-1 after 20 minutes of play and would be up in shots by a count of 10-8.

The boys out of Brampton would get back on the board in the second with a power play goal from David Pacan. The big pivot was in front of the net and was able to redirect the shot from Nathan Todd. That tied the game two apiece at 8:05.

The Beast would take a 2-2 tie into the second intermission and would trial in shots by a count of 22-15.

The third period was all Growlers, as they scored a pair of power play goals to off the sticks off Colt Conrad and Giorgio Estephan to take a 4-2 lead.

With time ticking down, Daccord was pulled in favour of the extra attacker, but the Growlers were able to track down the puck and Scott Pooley made it 5-2 and iced the game.

Daccord picks up the loss for the Beast. Zhukov recorded the win for the Growlers. Final shots were 34-23 in favour of the Growlers.

Notes: The three stars of the game were 3) Johnston (NFL) 2) Luchuk (BRA) 1) Estephan (NFL) The Beast finished the contest one-for-six on the man advantage. Newfoundland went three-for-seven. Brampton and Newfoundland will meet again on Saturday for a rematch and the final road game of October for the Beast.

