Grizzlies Begin Road Trip Tonight in Allen

October 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies (1-2-0) play their first road game of the season tonight as they take on the Allen Americans at Allen Events Center. 6:05 pm face-off Mountain time.

Last season the Grizzlies went 15-4-3-4 away from Maverik Center. Utah was 6-4-0-1 against Allen last season.

It's the first of five straight road games for the Grizzlies, who are in Allen tonight and Saturday night. Next Friday and Saturday the Grizzlies are at Rapid City and at Idaho on November 1st before coming back home to face Idaho on November 2nd and 3rd.

Next home game is Saturday, November 2nd at 7 o clock. There's a winter clothing drive called "Share the Warmth" presented by Ford. Bring whatever you can, gloves, scarves, beanies, coats to donate to those that need them the most this winter. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office. You can also call (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies at Allen Americans. Friday October 18, 2019. 6:05 pm. Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the first of 9 season meetings between the two Mountain Division rivals. The Grizzlies will play 4 games at Allen and 5 at Maverik Center. Utah went 6-4-0-1 against Allen last season.

Utah vs Allen

October 18th and 19th at Allen. 6:05 pm.

January 13th and 14th at Allen. 6:05 pm.

January 24th and 25 Allen at Utah. 7:05 pm.

March 11th, 13th and 14th Allen at Utah. 7:05 pm.

Grizzlies Win 7-1 on Wednesday vs Wichita

The Grizzlies picked up their first win of the 2019-2020 regular season with a 7-1 win over Wichita. Josh Dickinson had 3 goals and 1 assist. Travis Barron had 2 goals and Griffen Molino had 1 goal and 1 assist. Molino led the club with a +4. Jeff Smith got his first win of his professional career in goal for Utah. The Grizz outshot the Thunder 30 to 14 on the night. Kevin Davis and Cole Cassels each had 2 assists, while Joe Wegwerth scored his first professional goal with a shorthanded score in the third period.

Josh Dickinson Starred on Wednesday Night

Forward Josh Dickinson had a stellar game for Utah in a 7-1 win over Wichita. He had 3 goals and 1 assist in the first 22 minutes and 10 seconds in the game. He has scored 3 goals on 13 shots this season. The Dickinson family is familiar with the area since Josh's brother Jason Dickinson is currently a forward on the Dallas Stars.

Travis Barron on the Power Play...Again.

Barron scored on the power play on Wednesday night's 6 goal victory. Barron has a power play goal in each of the 3 games this season. Barron had 2 goals vs Wichita as he leads the team with 4 goals in 3 games. Last season Barron split time with the Grizzlies and the Colorado Eagles. With Utah, Barron had 2 goals and 6 assists in 12 regular season games and 1 goal in the 2019 playoffs.

Jeff Smith Wins Professional Debut on Wednesday

Goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 13 of 14 shots as he got the victory in his pro debut vs Wichita on Wednesday. Smith spent the previous 3 seasons at St. Cloud State University.

Different Goaltender Each Time Out

In the first 3 games of the regular season the Grizzlies started a different goaltender each game. Hunter Miska opened up the season in net and he stopped 36 of 39 shots on October 11th's 3-2 loss to Idaho. Mason McDonald stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to Idaho on October 12th and Jeff Smith got the 7-1 win on October 16th vs Wichita.

Grizz Acquire Defenseman JC Brassard

Grizzlies trade for defenseman JC Brassard from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations. Brassard played with the Swamp Rabbits last season, scoring 2 goals and 14 assists in 34 games. He is 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds. 23 years old, he was born in Scituate, Massachusetts. Brassard also played in 12 games for South Carolina towards the end of the 2017-18 season. Brassard played his college hockey at Union College, where he had 2 goals in each of his 4 seasons there from 2015-2018.

October 12th: Grizzlies Lose 3-1 to Idaho

Travis Barron scored a power play goal 2:08 into the third period. That proved to be the only goal scored by Utah as Idaho goaltender Tomas Sholl stopped 39 of 40 shots for his 2nd straight win to start the season. Sholl stopped 69 of 72 shots for the weekend. Utah outshot Idaho 40 to 32 in the game. The Grizzlies went 1 for 4 on the power play, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4. Mason McDonald stopped 29 of 32 shots in his Grizzlies debut in net. Joe Wegwerth led the team with 5 shots on goal.

October 11th: Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Season Opener

The Grizzlies lost 3-2 to the Idaho Steelheads on opening night at Maverik Center. Travis Barron and Yuri Terao each scored for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 39 to 32. Idaho went 1 for 6 on the power play, while Utah was 1 for 5.

Attendance for the game was 6182.

Cole Cassels Leads Grizzlies in AHL Experience

There are 14 different players who combined for 691 AHL games among those on the opening day roster. The player with the most experience is Cole Cassels, who has appeared in 202 AHL games over 3 seasons with the Utica Comets. Cassels has an assist in each of the first 2 games of the season.

Returning Players

8 players return from the 2018-2019 team. 3 defenseman and 5 forwards. Defenseman Kevin Davis, Taylor Richart and Teigan Zahn. Forwards Travis Barron, Josh Dickinson, Mike Economos, Mitch Maxwell and Tim McGauley.

Richart Named Grizzlies Captain

Defenseman Taylor Richart was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 11th. Richart is in his fourth season with the club. He tied for the league lead with 17 goals by a defenseman in the 2017-18 season.

Last year's captain Teigan Zahn is still with the club as a player/assistant coach. Zahn appeared in all 72 games last year but was out for opening night before returning to the lineup on October 12th.

Coaching Staff Returns

Tim Branham returns for his 7th season as Head Coach/General Manager. He has a regular season record of 215-162-54. His 215 wins is the most in Utah Grizzlies history. Ryan Kinasewich is returning for his 3rd season (2nd full season) as assistant coach. Kinasewich is the all-time leading scorer in Utah Grizzlies history with 156 goals, 200 assists and 356 points. He is the all-time leader in all 3 categories.

Ryan's Everywhere

Ryan Wagner and Ryan Black become the 20th and 21st players in Utah Grizzlies history named Ryan. Last season there were 3 players named Ryan (Walters, Misiak and Galt) as well as assistant coach Kinasewich. Oddly enough in the entire history of the Salt Lake Golden Eagles, who played from 1969-1994 there wasn't a single player named Ryan.

Previous Week's Record:

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 1-2-0-0

Home record: 1-2. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 10-7.

Road record: Grizz have not played on the road yet. Last year the Grizz were 15-14-3-4. Utah was outscored 123-114 in road games.

This Week's Games: (Utah defeats Wichita 7-1 on October 16th and is at Allen on October 18th and 19th.

Last 10 games: Utah is 1-2.

Goals per game: 3.33 (Tied for 14th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.33 (7h).

Shots per game: 34.00 (11th).

Shots against per game: 28.33 (7th).

Power play: 25 % (4 for 16) (Tied 6th).

Penalty Kill: 92.9 % (13 for 14) (10th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 4 Opponents 4.

Second Period: Utah 3 Opponents 3.

Third Period: Utah 3 Opponents 0.

Classic Country 1370 AM Becomes Grizzlies Flagship Station

All 72 regular season games and the postseason will be heard on Classic Country 1370 AM. The games are also in HD at 104.3 FM HD2. Online Classic Country 1370 can be found at cc1370.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.