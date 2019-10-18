ECHL Transactions - October 18

October 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 18, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Evan Weninger, G

Wichita:

Eric Freschi, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Gabriel Gagne, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve

Add Jared VanWormer, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Atlanta:

Add Ben Halford, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cody Corbett, D loaned to Bakersfield

Florida:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D loaned to Bakersfield

Fort Wayne:

Add Brad Morrison, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Brett McKenzie, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Kyle Haas, D placed on reserve

Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Kamerin Nault, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G activated from reserve

Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from reserve

Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Lotz, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford

Add Jay Dickman, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jack Glover, D activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Orlando:

Delete Zach Sawchenko, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Rapid City:

Delete Jalen Smereck, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Delete Chris Leibinger, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve

Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve

Delete Olle Eriksson-Ek, G placed on reserve

Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Steve Johnson, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jakob Stukel, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Shiplo, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

