ECHL Transactions - October 18
October 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 18, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Evan Weninger, G
Wichita:
Eric Freschi, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Gabriel Gagne, F added to active roster (immigration approved)
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve
Add Jared VanWormer, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve
Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Atlanta:
Add Ben Halford, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cody Corbett, D loaned to Bakersfield
Florida:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D loaned to Bakersfield
Fort Wayne:
Add Brad Morrison, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Brett McKenzie, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Kyle Haas, D placed on reserve
Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Kamerin Nault, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G activated from reserve
Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from reserve
Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin Lotz, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford
Add Jay Dickman, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jack Glover, D activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary
Orlando:
Delete Zach Sawchenko, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Rapid City:
Delete Jalen Smereck, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Delete Chris Leibinger, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve
Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve
Delete Olle Eriksson-Ek, G placed on reserve
Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Steve Johnson, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Jakob Stukel, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve
Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Shiplo, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
