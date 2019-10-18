Swamp Rabbits Thrash IceMen on Opening Night

October 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - It took the Greenville Swamp Rabbits just over three minutes to get the first goal on Friday night. It was just the first of many in an avalanche of offense as the Swamp Rabbits dismantled the Jacksonville Icemen 6-1 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Opening Night.

Ryan Bednard, making his pro debut in the net for the Swamp Rabbits, was masterful. He made 27 saves in the win, and remained calm in the net in high stress situations. His efforts in holding the Icemen off the board garnered him second star honors.

Adam Rockwood, making his ECHL debut, made an immediate contribution offensively. While his giveaway allowed the Icemen to get on the board while down three, his addition to the offense far outweighed the mistake. His goal at the 14:25 mark of the second period, a snap shot shorthanded, proved to be the game-winning goal.

He added a late goal, as well as a primary assist on an impressive night that saw him finish +3, and as first star of the night.

Jacksonville's goal was nearly immediately responded to by a bit of a squeaker from Cédric Lacroix. While bearing down the right wing, three minutes after Alexis D'Aoust's goal, his centering pass ticked off the skate of Jeremy Helvig and into the Icemen net.

It spelled the end of the night for Helvig, who allowed four goals on 24 shots.

Greenville separated the offense throughout the night, with two goals in the first, two goals in the second, and two goals in the third. Liam Pecararo started the scoring with his first pro goal on the power play. Adam Larkin and Roman Ammirato picked up assists.

Patrick Bajkov and Larkin finished up the scoring for the Swamp Rabbits in a night that all in Greenville's favor. Four Swamp Rabbits ended the night with multi-point nights, including Mason Baptista, who added a pair of assists.

A busy weekend continues for Greenville as they head to Atlanta to take on the Gladiators on Saturday, October 19 at 7:05 p.m. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network or on ECHL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.