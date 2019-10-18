Michael Downing Loaned to AHL's Bakersfield Condors

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Michael Downing has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

Downing, 24, is in his fourth season as a pro and has suited up in 96 career contests at the AHL level. The Canton, Michigan, native has tabbed three goals and 15 points in his AHL career, while he has notched 11 points (2g-9a) in 23 career ECHL games.

Downing, who was under an NHL contract with the Florida Panthers for the first three years of his pro career, joined the Everblades in February of last season after being assigned from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds by the Panthers. He recorded eight points (1g-7a) in 17 regular season games and then posted nine points (4g-5a) in 14 games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He has one assist through the first two games of the 2019-20 season with Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Downing played three seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16. He saw action in 105 career NCAA games, scoring 11 goals and 54 points. Named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team in 2013-14 and the Big Ten All-Second Team in 2014-15, Downing was also a key piece of the puzzle that helped lead the Wolverines to the Big Ten Tournament championship in 2015-16.

The Everblades host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night for Opening Night presented by Hertz. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

