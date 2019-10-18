Growlers Tame the Beast 5-2

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to three games as they defeated the Brampton Beast 5-2 Friday night at Mile One Centre on Kelly Cup ring presentation night.

Jordan Henry opened the scoring 4:47 into the first period after capitalizing on a big rebound and firing it past Maksim Zhukov to give the Beast a 1-0 lead, but Giorgio Estephan responded just over six minutes later to tie the game and extend his point streak to four games. With only 23 seconds left in the opening period, Brady Ferguson fired a powerplay blast past Joey Daccord for a 2-1 Growlers lead.

David Pacan replied for the Beast while on a 5-on-3 powerplay to tie the game at 2-2, but that was the only goal in the middle frame, despite the Growlers outshooting the Beast 14-5 in a chippy period that featured seven minor penalties.

Colt Conrad broke the 2-2 deadlock at 5:32 of the third period, firing home his second of the year after a mad scramble in front of the Brampton crease, and recording his league-leading 10th point of the season to pull the Growlers ahead 3-2

Giorgio Estephan fired another powerplay goal past Daccord with 1:20 remaining on the clock for his second of the night, and Scott Pooley netted an empty net goal with 55 seconds left sealing the deal for a 5-2 final score.

Quick Hits

The Growlers have scored seven powerplay goals in the last two games

James Melindy has a point in back-to-back games

The three stars were 3 - G. Johnston (NFL), 2 - A. Luchuk (NFL) and 1 - G. Estephan (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their season-opening five-game home stand Saturday night in a rematch against the Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Brampton Beast (1-2-0-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (3-1-0-0)

Friday, October 18th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

