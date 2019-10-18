Utah Grabs Early Lead and Cruises to 10-4 Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans had a rough night at the office, giving up 10 goals on Friday night in a 10-4 loss to the Utah Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies jumped on the Americans early by scoring four goals in the first period, two from Utah forward Josh Dickinson, who went on to score a hat trick for the second game in a row.

Allen lost starting goalie Dereck Baribeau early in the game with a lower body injury, after giving up the first goal just 34 seconds into the game. Utah scored 9 goals on 31 shots and scored 8 goals over the first forty minutes of the game.

The Americans had one stretch late in the second period where they turned it on, scoring three goals in a ninety second span to cut the lead to 8-4, however Utah took the game back over in the third and went on beat Allen 10-4.

"We gave up ten goals tonight, there's a lot to learn in a game like that," said Americans forward Shawn O'Donnell. "We're in game 3 of the year, there's a lot of time left to learn and correct those mistakes."

Josh Dickinson had four shots on net, scoring on three of those shots to earn the number one star of the game. Utah went 3 for 7 on the power play, while the Americans were 0 for 3.

The same two clubs meet tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. The Allen Event Center Box Office opens at 10:00 am. Call 972-912-1000 for information.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - J. Dickinson

2. UTA - T. Barron

3. UTA - R. Wagner

