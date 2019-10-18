Thunder Resumes Road Trip Tonight in Boise

Boise, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continue its road trip tonight with the first meeting of the season against the Idaho Steelheads.

The Thunder are looking to rebound after a tough loss on Wednesday night to Utah by the final score of 7-1. Idaho swept its road series last weekend against the Grizzlies, winning Friday night by the final of 3-1 and 3-2 on Saturday night.

Tonight begins a string of three-straight games between the two teams that will finish in Wichita on Friday, October 25th at INTRUST Bank Arena. All-time Wichita is 7-4-1 against Idaho and 3-2-0 on the road in the series.

Brett Supinski leads the Steelheads with three points (2g, 1a). Chris Crane leads the Thunder with four points.

ROSTER NEWS: Wichita learned yesterday that forward Jakob Stukel was loaned to the Thunder by the Condors. The second-year pro returns to Wichita after having a solid rookie season. He tallied 42 points (19g, 23a) in 57 games for the Thunder and also collected six points (3g, 3a) in 10 games last year with Bakersfield. He signed an American Hockey League deal with the Condors during the offseason.

