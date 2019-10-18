Jalen Smereck Recalled to Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Jalen Smereck has been recalled to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. This marks the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week, and second for a defenseman to Tucson following Ryker Killins, who was announced on Thursday.

Smereck heads to the AHL after playing in the first three games of this season for the Rush. Last weekend, he earned a pair of power play assists in back-to-back games.

Smereck joined the Rush in training camp following an All-Star campaign at the ECHL level last season. The 6'0", 190-pound blue-liner earned an assist in 16 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, but spent the majority of last season with the Norfolk Admirals. In Virginia, Smereck tabulated 5 goals, 28 assists, and 33 points in 44 games, earning himself a spot at the 2019 ECHL All-Star Game. Smereck finished as the Eastern Conference All-Stars leader with 3 goals, 5 points, and a +5 rating. Prior to playing professionally, the Detroit, Michigan native played two seasons in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals and Flint Firebirds, earning 24 goals, 80 assists, and 104 points in 169 games.

The Rush continue their series with the Oilers this coming Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th. Puck drop at the BOK Center is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday, and 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

