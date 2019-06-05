TinCaps Lead Wire-To-Wire In Second Straight Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For a second night in a row, the TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate) by a single run in a game predicated by pitching, 4-3, on Wednesday at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (28-29) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, as Aldemar Burgos doubled with one out and came home with two outs when Blake Hunt grounded a single back up the box and into center field. Hunt now has hits in seven of his last eight games.

The 'Caps added two more in the second to increase their lead to 3-0. After first baseman Luis Roman doubled and designated hitter Michael Curry singled to start the frame, Fort Wayne benefitted from a throwing error committed by Captains starter Cody Morris fielding a comebacker to score a run and second baseman Xavier Edwards followed with a sacrifice fly.

Lake County crept closer with a solo home run by Jose Fermin in the third inning.

Joey Cantillo, who posted an ERA of 0.68 across five starts in May, continued his impressive run. The 19-year-old from Hawaii held the visitors to just that one run on three hits and walk while striking out seven.

After Cantillo, Carlos Belen pitched a perfect seventh inning and Cody Tyler kept the Captains off the board in the eighth.

Though Lake County rallied for a run in the top of the ninth, ultimately, Midwest League All-Star reliever Henry Henry recovered to record his team-leading fifth save of the campaign.

