Perfection Continues for Camels

June 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - By now everybody knows that the Great Lakes Loons morph into the Camels for every Wednesday home game. The phenomenon has taken on a life of its own since the Camels have yet to lose a game, improving to 7-0 all-time following Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts.

With the Lake County Captains and Bowling Green Hot Rods yet to play their games on Wednesday night, the Camels hold a 2.5 game lead on the top spot in the Midwest League Eastern Division standings and a 3.0 game lead on a playoff spot. Hence the magic number sitting at 8 with just with 11 games left in the first half.

After the Lugnuts jumped out to an early 3-0 lead heading into the 4th inning, the Camels responded four runs of their own to steal back the lead for good. Hunter Feduccia's two-run double tied the score and Leonel Valera's run-scoring single broke the deadlock. Dillon Paulson, fresh off being named a MWL All-Star during the game, provided some much-needed insurance in the bottom of the 7th with his eighth home run of the season.

The Camels (36-20) held off a comeback attempt by Lansing in the 8th inning when Nick Podkul clobbered the sixth home run in the last two games for the Lugnuts.

The trio of Guillermo Zuniga (W, 3-0), Zach Willeman (H, 1) and Brett de Geus (SV, 1) provided some stability over the final five frames to ensure the Camels were not handed their first loss.

That sets up a rubber match on Thursday night to see who takes the series. Of note, the next time the Camels will take the field at Dow Diamond will be July 17. So, it looks like perfection will be alive and well in Midland for over a month.

CAMELS HIGHLIGHTS

Dillon Paulson: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Hunter Feduccia: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Guillermo Zuniga: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Brett de Geus: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Perfection: Now 7-0 when the Loons transform into Camels

Hump Day: Loons/Camels now a combined 9-1 this season on Wednesdays

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Thursday: STEM Night; $1 Family Feast Night

Friday: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich)

Saturday: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park

Sunday: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic

Monday: Military Monday; all active duty military and veterans eat for free

June 14: PRIDE Night; postgame concert by 'Valentiger'

The Great Lakes Camels have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.