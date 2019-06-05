Dragons Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 l Game # 59

Fifth Third Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (19-39) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-38)

RH Jared Solomon (0-3, 3.86) vs. RH Robbie Welhaf (2-0, 0.68)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a three-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have won two straight games and three of their last four after losing eight of the previous nine.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 3, West Michigan 2. Starting pitcher Ricky Salinas and relievers Alexis Diaz and Eddie Demurias combined to scatter eight hits and allow only one earned run. The Dragons scored all of their runs in the first two innings, getting an RBI single from Pabel Manzanero in the first and a two-run single by Michael Siani in the second. Siani led the 10-hit attack with two hits and a walk. Brian Rey had two doubles and a run scored. The Dragons stole four bases in the game. They had not stolen four bases in an entire series since they stole seven vs. Great Lakes April 25-28. The game was the first win for the Dragons in 2019 in a game in which they scored three runs or less (they were 0-24 in those games prior to Tuesday).

Team Notes

A win tonight would give the Dragons their first three-game winning streak of 2019. They have won two straight games three times.

The Dragons 2.78 ERA over the last eight days ranks second in the Midwest League behind Kane County's 2.02. The Dragons have issued just 18 walks over this time period, the fewest in the league.

While the Dragons rank last in the league in team ERA for the year at 4.81, they rank fourth in the league in team ERA since May 11 (23 games) at 3.84.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom over his last eight games is batting .500 (12 for 24), 1 HR, 7 RBI.

Pabel Manzanero is batting .344 (21 for 61) over his last 16 games.

Michael Siani is batting .323 (10 for 31) with a .645 slugging percentage (2 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B) over his last nine games.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last five games: 10 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 9 SO.

Reliever Alexis Diaz over his last three games: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 6 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-5, 5.88) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (4-5, 4.43)

Friday, June 7 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.84)

Saturday, June 8 (7:08 p.m.): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH James Marinan (2-6, 5.13)

Sunday, June 9 (2:08 p.m.): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.95)

