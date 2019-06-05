Lugs Slug Three More HRs But Fall, 6-5

June 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - Hagen Danner and Griffin Conine homered for the second straight day and Nick Podkul added a roundtripper of his own, but the Lansing Lugnuts (25-32) lost a Wednesday matinee to the Great Lakes Camels (36-20), 6-5, in the second game of a three-game series at Dow Diamond.

The Lugnuts have hit seven home runs in the first two games of the series, with three by Danner and two by Conine.

A first-inning solo home run from Conine and a second-inning two-run shot from Danner gave the Lugnuts a quick 3-0 lead, but the Camels turned the game around with a four-run fourth inning against Josh Hiatt (Loss, 1-2), with a controversial play catalyzing the rally.

With the bases loaded and none out, Camels left fielder Niko Hulsizer grounded to third baseman Jesus Severino, who threw home for a force play and the first out. Catcher Ryan Gold tried to get Hulsizer at first for a double play, but the throw hit Hulsizer and bounced away as the Camels scored their first run. Lugnuts manager Dallas McPherson argued with home-plate umpire Edwin Jimenez that Hulsizer was inside the base line, with the point raised again after Hunter Feduccia followed with a two-run double - leading to McPherson's second ejection of the year.

Dillon Paulson added a two-run homer in the seventh to build the Camels' lead to 6-3, a necessary piece of insurance after Podkul led off the eighth with his second homer of the season and Severino added an RBI groundout later in the inning to trim the lead to one run - but the Lugnuts could get no closer.

Lansing starter Hiatt allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings, striking out one. Sean Rackoski recorded the final out of the fourth before yielding to Troy Watson for the final four innings. Watson gave up three hits, one walk and two runs, striking out five.

Great Lakes reliever Guillermo Zuniga (Win, 3-0) pitched two hitless innings in relief of starter Jose Martinez to earn the win. Brett de Geus pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

In the loss, Lansing right fielder Conine went 2-for-3 with a single, home run, walk, stolen base and two runs scored. The 2018 Blue Jays second-rounder is now hitting 12-for-26 (.462) with nine extra-base hits in his first seven games with the Nuts.

The Lugnuts and Loons wrap up their three-game series with a rubber match at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, with Nuts right-hander Troy Miller (5.40 ERA) taking on Loons right-hander Jose Chacin (4.93).

Lansing returns to Michigan's state capital for a three-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods from June 14-16, including Star Wars Night with post-game LAFCU Fireworks on Saturday, July 15th. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets to Sunday or throughout the 2019 season, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.