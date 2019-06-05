Trio of Captains Named Midwest League All-Stars

June 5, 2019





(Eastlake, OH) - Richard A. Nussbaum II, President of the Midwest League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc., announced the rosters for the 2019 MWL All-Star Game today and three Captains have been voted in as members of the Eastern Division team. Will Benson, Tyler Freeman and Manuel Alvarez will represent the Lake County Captains at the 55th MWL All-Star Classic on June 18 at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN. The All-Stars were nominated and selected by the Field Managers of the Midwest League.

Benson has been selected to his second consecutive Midwest League All-Star Team after representing the Captains last season. The Indians' 2016 first round pick was voted in as an All-Star starter after winning three MWL Player of the Week honors this year. Benson currently leads the league in home runs (16), slugging percentage (.620), OPS (.995), RBI (48) and total bases (114). The Captains' outfielder is also second in the league in stolen bases (18), third in extra-base hits (28) and third in runs scored (38). The Indians' #25 prospect according to MLB Pipeline also finished second in last year's MWL Home Run Derby.

Benson made history on April 18 when he became the first Captain and the fifth player in Midwest League history (fourth in regular season play) to hit four home runs in one game. The 20-year old from Atlanta, GA went deep four times against the Cubs at Classic Park, including a grand slam.

Freeman, the Indians' Competitive Balance Round B selection in 2017, has been one of the league's premier contact hitters this season. The Indians' #3 prospect owns the third-lowest strikeout percentage in the Midwest League (9.0%) and the third-lowest swinging strike percentage (4.3%). Those contact skills have helped the 20-year old Captains shortstop post the fifth-highest OBP (.403), the seventh-best batting average (.309) and the seventh-best OPS (.872) in the circuit. Freeman also leads the league in runs scored (47), ranks fourth in doubles (16), fifth in hits (60) and sixth in extra-base hits (22).

Alvarez has held down the back end of the Captains' bullpen this season and ranks second in the league with six saves. The 23-year old right-hander from Santo Domingo, DR has posted a 1.44 ERA, good for 12th-lowest in the Midwest League (minimum 20 IP). Alvarez is also holding opponents to a miniscule .180 batting average against.

The 55th Midwest League All-Star Classic will be played on June 18 at Four Winds Field in South Bend IN, home of the South Bend Cubs. South Bend Manager Buddy Bailey will skipper the Eastern Division, assisted by his Cubs staff. The Western Division will be led by Peoria Chiefs Manager Erick Almonte, along with his staff.

