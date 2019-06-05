Snappers righties Marinez, McIntyre crack MWL All-Star roster

Beloit, WI - The Midwest League announced the rosters for the 2019 All-Star Game this morning, and two Snappers hurlers were among those selected. Closer Eric Marinez and starting pitcher Aiden McIntyre will represent Beloit as part of the Midwest League Western Division's pitching staff on June 18 in South Bend.

Marinez has been one of the great stories in Minor League Baseball this season. The 23-year-old, originally signed by Oakland as an infielder out of the Dominican Republic in November 2012, transitioned to the mound this past offseason, but is already among the Midwest League's most dominant relievers. Marinez quickly locked down the closer role in Beloit with his mid-to-high- 90s fastball and filthy off-speed repertoire. In 18 games this season, the right-hander owns a 2.63 ERA in 24 innings while going a perfect eight-for-eight in save opportunities; those eight saves lead the Midwest League. Marinez has struck out 34 batters, good for a 12.8 K/9, and has also held opposing batters to a miniscule .167 average.

The Athletics seem to have struck gold with the right-handed McIntyre, who was drafted in the 22nd round in 2018. The Davis, Calif. native has exceeded expectations thus far: after posting a 3.38 ERA and striking out 43 in 29 1/3 innings at Short-Season A Vermont in 2018, McIntyre has blossomed in Beloit. He's posted a 2.90 ERA over 40 1/3 innings in 10 appearances for the Snappers, eight of which have been starts. McIntyre features a sneaky high-spin-rate fastball and deceptive mechanics that have led to a phenomenal 13.4 K/9. McIntyre is sixth in the Midwest League with 59 strikeouts.

This is the first All-Star nod in the lengthy minor league career of MariÃ±ez. McIntyre earns an All-Star spot in his first full season in professional baseball.

The South Bend Cubs will host the 55th MWL All-Star Classic on June 18 at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Ind. The All-Star rosters were determined by the fielder managers of the Midwest League. South Bend manager Buddy Bailey and his staff will coach the Eastern Division's squad while Chiefs manager Erick Almonte and the rest of the Peoria staff will manage the Western Division.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

