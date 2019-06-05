Chiefs Land Four on Midwest League All-Star Team

PEORIA, IL - The Midwest League announced the 2019 All-Star Teams on Wednesday and the Peoria Chiefs will be represented by four players at the June 18 game in South Bend. Third baseman Nolan Gorman and first baseman Brady Whalen were voted in as starters by the West Division managers while shortstop Delvin Perez and LHP Diego Cordero were chosen as reserves. Last year the Chiefs had six All-Stars and they last had five in 2017.

Gorman, 19, is batting .280 with 10 homers, 12 doubles, 38 RBI and 40 runs scored in 54 games with a .386 OBP and .523 SLUG. A 2018 first round draftee, Gorman is top five in the MWL in RBI, home runs, extra-base hits, slugging, intentional walks, runs scored and total bases.

Whalen, 21, is batting .298 with five homers, 17 doubles, 41 RBI and 24 runs scored in 48 games with a .348 OBP and a .478 SLUG. A 12th round pick in 2016 out of high school in Washington, Whalen is currently top five in the MWL in RBI, and doubles.

Perez, 20, is batting .261 with two doubles, eight RBI, seven steals and 28 runs scored in 50 games. A first round pick in 2016, Perez has played in the second most games for the Chiefs this season with 49 starts at shortstop and he is batting .311 when in the leadoff spot.

Cordero, 21, is 2-5 with a 3.53 ERA in 10 starts. He has a team-best seven quality starts and has struck out 38 batters in 58 innings. A free agent signee in 2014 out of the Dominican Republic, Cordero is top 10 in the league in games started and second in innings pitched.

The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game will take place in South Bend, IN on Tuesday, June 18. As the defending Western Division Champions, the Chiefs coaching staff will work the All-Star Game. The Chiefs have the third most selections in the West behind division leading Quad Cities and Wisconsin who are tied with six players. Bowling Green leads the East squad with a MWL-best eight selections.

