TinCaps Game Notes: June 5 vs. Lake County (Game 57)

June 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-29, 5th East) vs. Lake County Captains (34-23, 2nd East)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Cody Morris

Wednesday, June 5 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 57 / 138)

TUESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps overcame a 3-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 win with a pair of runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth.

ALL-STARS: The Midwest League announced the rosters for June 18's All-Star Game. The TinCaps will be represented by infielder Xavier Edwards, who will start at second base, plus pitchers Ryan Weathers and Henry Henry.

JOEY CANTILLO: After posting a 6.94 ERA in April over 4 starts, in 5 starts in May, had a 0.68 ERA (2 R, 2 ER, 26.1 IP, 9 BB, 19 Ks)... For MWL pitchers who've worked 30+ IP so far this year, 5th in K% (34%)... 5th in FIP (2.40)... 10th in K/9 (12.32)

FUTURE CAPS: With the No. 6 pick in the MLB Draft, the Padres selected C.J. Abrams, a shortstop out of Blessed Trinity High School in Georgia. In the 2nd round, San Diego took Joshua Mears, a corner outfielder from Federal Way High School in Washington. With Pick 73, the Pads took Logan Driscoll, a catcher out of George Mason University. Following Rounds 3-10 Tuesday, the Draft concluded today with Rounds 11-40.

WELCOME BACK: Lake County manager Luke Carlin was a catcher for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2003 and '04.

VOTE FOR PARKVIEW FIELD: The home of the TinCaps has advanced to the finals of BallparkDigest.com's "Best of the Ballparks" fan-vote bracket competition among Class A venues. Parkview Field has won the bragging rights 2 of the last 3 years, including in 2018. Fort Wayne is now matched up against SRP Park (Augusta Green Jackets of the South Atlantic League). Voting is open through Sunday night.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in batting average (.354), ranks 2nd in OBP (.411), and 4th in stolen bases (14). He has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3.6% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 10.7% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 20 walks to 23 strikeouts, Edwards' 0.87 BB/K ratio is the 8th best in the MWL. Xavier has made a living on swinging early in the count: he's posted a BA of .535 this season on the first pitch of an at bat (best on the TinCaps), and 23 of his league-leading 68 hits have come while swinging in an 0-0 count.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has had a solid few weeks. In 22 games since May 11, Lopez has slashed .250/.315/.512. His power numbers have been great, with 10 extra-base hits (3 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers) and 16 RBIs. Lopez also made a spectacular bare-handed play fielding a ground ball on Tuesday night. Like top players drafted out of high school this year, Lopez was born in 2000.

HUNTING HITS: Over his last 8 games, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .423/.464/.654 (1.118 OPS) with 4 doubles, a triple, and 4 RBIs. He's 11-for-26 at the plate in this span.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.06 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

AUSTIN POWERS: Right-handed reliever Austin Smith tossed a gem in relief on Friday night against Great Lakes, going 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts and just 1 walk. He followed that with a perfect ninth inning in a save on Tuesday. The former 2nd round pick now has a 1.89 ERA in 10 relief outings this season (19.0 IP) with 20 strikeouts and 4 walks. Smith also owns a 0.79 WHIP.

Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2019

